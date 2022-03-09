Colombian soldier detained in Haiti says they were deceived

It is still uncertain what will happen to the 18 retired Colombian soldiers who are detained in Haiti, accused of having participated in the assassination of that country’s president, Jovenel Moïse. Meanwhile, from his detention center, For the first time, a Colombian ex-soldier accused of participating in that assassination gave an interview to a media outlet.

This is Sergeant (r) Edwin Blanquiset Rodríguez, who spoke with journalist Santiago Ángel, a member of the The FM Directed by Luis Carlos Vélez. the ex-soldier He insisted that they were deceived and also reported that they have been tortured by the Haitian authorities.

In addition, he maintained that the Colombian Government has them in a total “abandonment”, which is why he called on the Foreign Ministry to help them. According to Blanquiset Rodríguez, there are occasions in which they last up to two days without receiving food in prison.

“My right hand is drying up, I have stress tuberculosis, could it be that we are psychologically well? We do not receive support from the Government in terms of health (…) they caught me one day, at about eight o’clock at night, —already captured—, the civilian population was in an uproar and the director of the Haitian Police incited the civilian population that we were mercenaries and that we had to be hunted down, and this Police threw me into the civilian population where I received blows with machetes until saying no more, I begged for my life; I told them that we were innocent and they gave me more machete”, recounted the ex-military exclusively for The FM.

According to Blanquiset Rodríguez, he was in Haiti providing security for a Haitian politician, specifically doctor Emmanuel Sanon, far from the residence where President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated.

According to what he said, on the day of the assassination he received a call from one of his superiors asking them to enlist because, supposedly, a uniformed Haitian Police officer would pick them up. to carry out an accompaniment to the authorities of that country and that this was already authorized from Miami, United States.

“The police arrived with a truck and asked us if we were the ones who were going to carry out the accompaniment. We get into a truck and they take us to a house on a mountain. When I got there there were more police —from Haiti— (…) We never did things alone, we never planned things alone, only the Police asked us for the support of an escort”, recounted the ex-military.

In addition, he said that once in that house, the Colombian ex-military They gave them weapons in front of the Haitian Police, who were supposedly going to capture President Jovenel Moïse.

“According to them —the Haitian Police— they had an arrest warrant for the president (…) It was almost two in the morning when we came down the mountain in seven vehicles, I was in the last one; We went down to the president’s house to make the capture, ”said the sergeant (r).

and added in The FM: “Before reaching the president’s house there are two groups of resistance from the Police. When we came down from the hill to take the curve, I stayed in the back, where I analyzed and observed that the policemen who had a car were from the president’s first nucleus of resistance; when they leave the policemen who were with us, those uniformed men throw themselves on the floor, it seemed strange to me, they don’t put up resistance, they don’t raise an alarm. From there my anxiety began to say, ‘well, if we are going to capture the president and these police, why are they lying on the ground?’ I didn’t pay attention to it, they captured those policemen and they left’”.