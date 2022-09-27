Colombian star Shakira to be tried in Spain for tax evasion – rts.ch

Accused of having evaded 14.5 million euros from the Spanish tax authorities between 2012 and 2014, Colombian star Shakira will be tried for tax evasion, Spanish judicial authorities announced on Tuesday.

The date of this trial, which will be held before the Barcelona Provincial Court, has yet to be set.

Claiming her innocence, Shakira, 45, had let it be known at the end of July that she refused to seal an agreement with the prosecution, saying she preferred the holding of a trial to this guilty plea procedure.

The prosecution had indicated a few days later that it would request a sentence of more than eight years in prison and a fine of nearly 24 million euros against the singer.

>> Read also: More than eight years in prison required against Shakira for tax evasion

Tax residency in the Bahamas

According to the prosecution, Shakira had been living in Spain since 2011, when her relationship with FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique was made public, but had maintained her tax residence in the Bahamas, islands considered a tax haven, until 2015. .

Shakira’s defense claims that until 2014, her income came mainly from her international tours or her participation in the show “The Voice” in the United States and that she did not live more than six months per year. year in Spain, a requirement to establish tax residence in the country.

The star further claimed that she had already paid 17.2 million euros to the Spanish tax authorities and therefore no longer had any debt towards him.

afp/asch