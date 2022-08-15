Colombian startups seeking to transform health and wellness in Latin America. –EhealthReporter

Learn about the 25 startups from the national health and wellness ecosystem, which were selected for the 2022 version of the Lafiya Innovators Program.

Lafiya Innovators is a health entrepreneurship program for startups focused on wellness, in emerging economies , mainly around public health and that have a direct impact on SD. The program seeks to support startups in consolidation and scaling stages .

Developed by Impact Hub Baseland implemented in collaboration with Impact Hub Accra, Impact Hub Dakar, Impact Hub Medellin and African Health Innovation CenterLafiya Innovators is financially supported by the Botnar Foundation and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) Global ProgramHealth.

The Program is also a 5 month accelerator which takes place in three locations in West Africa and Latin America. Each regional cohort combines community collaboration with specialized health and business expertise, providing entrepreneurs with a locally rooted and globally connected experience.

Impact Hub Medellin selected the 25 outstanding startups from Colombia. 8 of which will go to the health ecosystem of Basel, Switzerland in 2022 and will receive 10,000 Swiss Francs for product development.

Medical Alert: We build a wellness ecosystem where, through accessories with QR codes, we collect data so that in times of emergency due to states of unconsciousness. Be4Tech: Platform that allows the health system to optimize its care and care processes for chronic patients at a lower cost. Bini IPS: Wellness platform that through membership or subscription provides access to an ecosystem of benefits such as medical, psychological, nutritional guidance and insurance coverage. Buddy: We are a platform that connects older adults with a network of people who accompany them and assist them in their day-to-day activities. Expert: Virtual platform for consultations, live experiences and online content, in which we connect personal wellness professionals (psychologists, coaches, trainers, nutritionists) with clients or patients. Feel It: Legally registered medical cannabis company with a technological focus that connects patients from anywhere in the world with specialized doctors. People who can: Psychological intervention with a focus on gender, diversity and inclusion. Design of psychosocial intervention strategies for vulnerable and/or diverse population. Glya Health: Innovation and technology company that creates ecosystems of digital solutions to turn patients’ homes into their epicenter of health care. health-chain: Decentralized network for health, which creates an ecosystem for faster, safer and easier access to data. HiMed Solutions: Clinical records software in the cloud for all health professionals, they can generate reports of everything recorded. In Kitchen: 100% practical gastronomic training program, led by cook-teachers who, through the installation of a fully equipped mobile kitchen, encourage the creation of healthy eating habits. INNHEALTH: We bring Medical Simulation to all moments of health training, through the design and manufacture of medical simulators. Innmetec: We are dedicated to the design and development of custom medical devices obtained one by one according to the needs of each patient. JASAR HEALTH GROUP: CheckDr a digital ecosystem that provides interoperability between the different actors of the health system in a decentralized environment. Life+: Live teleorientation through mobile and web app with all the interoperability requirements in the health system such as electronic medical records, appointment scheduling. MEDICAL HOME CARE: Medical assistance at home with the best opportunity, quality and humanization under a technological environment. Medilabb: Platform focused on care, where people can find care and wellness services. Okorum Technologies: Digital platform to manage electronic health prescriptions in hospitals and clinics, their characterization via data analysis and their quality with artificial intelligence for detection, alert and automatic notification of medical inconsistencies. Pharmamarket AI: Pharmaceutical marketplace that helps find vital unavailable medications, out-of-stock products, rotate products with short expiration dates. Pillvox Health Solutions: Integrate and deliver secure, reliable information in plain language through a metasearch engine that facilitates interaction between prescribers and dispensers. SITIDOCTOR: Comprehensive health portal for timely medical care based on a marketplace technology platform that consolidates the entire offer of a health and wellness ecosystem. Talent Consultants: Virtual Epidemiological Surveillance Systems with predictive models connected to the Health and Safety Management System of companies. TRAMISALUD: Company with a purpose and it is to articulate the health sector through technologies that automate its operation, administrative and care processes. Wearables lab: Methodologies developed for the interpretation of data collected from Internet of Things devices; thus, based on these methodologies, it is possible to estimate the probability of developing musculoskeletal conditions. WELBIN: We support schools, organizations in the educational sector and government offices in charge of education, which are concerned with improving mental health conditions, coexistence, and other aspects of well-being and school health.

