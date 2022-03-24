Colombian team vs. Bolivia: for the miracle to go to the World Cup in Qatar – International Soccer – Sports

This is a time when one’s own footballing arguments are no longer enough. Like the student who did the homework wrong throughout the school year and has to save it in the final exam, the Colombian National Team already depends on others to finish this course. called qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar 2022, which turned out to be more complicated than anticipated. Of course, in large part, because of his own mistakes. The formula is to win and stick to all the prayers…

To recover the lost goal

When the calendar for the qualifiers was drawn, surely the Colombian Football Federation smiled when they saw that in the last two dates they were going to face Bolivia and Venezuela, in theory, the weakest teams in the area. Well, it turns out that those two teams, effectively the ones that fought not to be in the queue, together with Paraguay, will be the judges of an option that also depends on what Ecuador, Peru and Chile do.

Reinaldo Rueda, DT of Colombia.

Colombia’s problem is that the goal was lost a long time ago and neither the Our Fathers, nor the Hail Marys, nor the thousand Jesuses nor the rosaries have been valid. It’s been 646 minutes, that is, seven games and a few more minutes, that the team doesn’t know what it’s like to celebrate a goal in a knockout game. And that Rueda tried all possible formulas.

“We have to give a little more than we have, the talent is there and we have the conditions, but I think that from the first minute we must go out and stifle the rival play, try to provoke a rival in the first. From the first minute we must go out to eat in Bolivia”, said Luis Sinisterra, one of the faces that Rueda bets on to try to end the losing streak.

And the injuries…

The losing streak with the goal has also had a second chapter, with injuries: Radamel Falcao García, the team’s top scorer and the leader of this squad, will have to watch the game on television in Madrid, due to muscle problems. Neither will Yerry Mina, who shone in Russia 2018 and then entered a cone of shadows due to injuries.

Colombia fell to Peru, 0-1.

And there is a separate case, that of James Rodríguez. He was out of the team for a year, between technical decisions and injuries. Now he is back, but he arrives with 22 days of inactivity since his last match with Al Rayyan. He has worked normally.

A new piece was added to that generation from the last two World Cups, Luis Díaz, who little by little becomes a world-class footballer, who will play his first qualifying match today since he is a Liverpool player. With a talent that has been exploited well by the hand of Klopp, and so Rueda wants to lower the pressure around him, Díaz takes the looks. To him, to the Divine Child, to the Sacred Face, to the Virgin of the Miracle and to all the religious images Colombia today adheres to seek classification. Amen.

Colombia vs. bolivia

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: Canal Caracol

JOSE ORLANDO ASCENCIO

SPORTS Deputy Editor

@Josasc

