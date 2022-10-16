Colombian was deceived by “coyotes” who promised him to enter the United States.

The United States Customs and Border Protection Office indicates that the consolidated until August determines that 2,493,721 people have been captured for trying to enter that country illegally this year. Image of an immigration detention center in Texas. / Reference photo. Photo: AP – Josh Dawsey

With just turned 20, his celebrated high school diploma under his arm, without a university option or a decent job, John Mario Jaramillo decided to emigrate to the United States. He was never going to receive an entry visa at the embassy, ​​but a network of “coyotes” offered him to enter the North American country, breaking the rules through Mexico. So he decided to take a chance. They asked him for $10 million, and when he collected it, a van came to his house to pick up the money. The first surprise was the multitude of men and women of all ages who had the same purpose for the same price. “Too much money moves. Everything has to be delivered in cash and then they start giving the instructions”, he says.

The group that joined him was made up of seven adults, four men, three women and one minor. Together they paid I don’t know how many millions to be there. His was an investment of several months of work and savings. In his illusion, the effort began to materialize in the delivery of a plane ticket to Cancun, Mexico, by the network of “coyotes”. As if out for a walk, staying with the others in three rooms in a modest hotel in the city. The wonderful experience of knowing the sea at the gates of an adventure with 99% adversity. (We recommend: The other side of the American dream: few dollars, discrimination and exploitation)