Colombian went viral by sharing the bad thing about living in the United States: “Welcome to the circus”

For many, arriving in the United States is a dream come true, whether it is to study, work, or simply for cultural exchange, which can be fascinating. But for others it ends up being a nightmare or, at least, something far from what they expected.

And it is that the mere fact of completing the process that allows legal residence in the North American country is not an easy task (both due to the documentation required and due to the time, for example, to receive the visa). Despite this, for those who achieve it, it does not always end up being the “American dream”.

That is the case of Betzabet León, a Colombian who decided to leave her country in search of new opportunities and as the destination to achieve her goals. Right now she is one of the housekeepers in a hotel; but she showed, on social networks, that her expectation had not been fully met.

Instagram and TikTok are the platforms that women often use to share their experience living in the State of Florida. Even in this second application, she has more than 30,000 followers.

One of the videos that has most captured the attention of those who receive his content is the one in which he lists those that, since his time residing there, have not been “so positive” things.

“Welcome to the circus of the American dream”: This is how his short, but forceful video begins and points out in a “jocular tone” points such as “you live sleepy all day”, “you work more than 60 hours a week”, “you pay rent, but you live more time on the street” or “send me 100 dollars, that for you is nothing”.

The clip has aroused countless mixed reactions: there are those who criticize her and point out that she does not “want to work”. Others comment that “no one knows the advantages and disadvantages of living abroad”, and claim to be proud of the Colombian.

Given the responses to her initial comments, Betzabet made another in which (also through humor) collects a series of messages that are usually received when migrating to a country such as the United States or if the destination is, in other cases, Europe.

“Go back, your country awaits you”, “you have nothing to complain about”, “well, you are supposed to go to that, to work” are some of the messages that the Latina collected with a dedication to those who criticized her in the previous video : “You work, but enjoy.”

Despite the notes that the Colombian made about her experience in a world unknown to her, her TikTok account, in general, realizes that taking things with energy is always the best way to avoid failure.

TikTok, the favorite network to tell experiences

The platform has become the “ideal” space that, thanks to its dynamic content, allows stories to be shared and followed up in two or more parts. Just as there is an “uncountable” amount of content with successful experiences and new learning when migrating, there is also the one that tells the opposite.

Rafael Morales joins the case of Betzabet León, who used his account to deny some “myths” and that those who have travel among their plans contemplate all the scenarios first. For him, many foreigners have a “wrong” ideal of what it means to take new paths.

“I’m going to the United States because the ticket is there,” is one of the points that Morales emphasizes for whom, in addition, “the idea of ​​conquering a gringo or a gringa so that they can get the papers, it really is something complicated.”

As in the experience of the Colombian, dozens of Internet users met her insisting that it cannot be generalized because always “each case is different.”