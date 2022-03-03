Colombians create health platform that provides medical care to Venezuelans

This is the Kimed medical service, a technological platform that serves Venezuelan immigrants through teleconsultation.

The Kimed platform has three consultation modalities: Teleorientation, in the office and at home.

In recent years, Colombia has housed more than 1.7 million Venezuelansthe majority of this population lives in the informal economy and is in an irregular condition in Colombia.

Rusmary Andreina Padrón Martínez is the first Venezuelan to acquire the service “I have been in Colombia, no health center treated me because I was undocumented. This year I got pregnant and after six months I contracted covid, they did not treat me anywhere. i met kimedthe doctors treated me quickly and I was able to have the necessary accompaniment with different specialists to have my baby in good health.”

kimed It is a tool that facilitates accessibility and timeliness in non-urgent outpatient care, through the telemedicine modality where patients immigrants Venezuelans and Colombians who do not have the capacity to pay for a supplementary plan or insurance, will be able to access this service quickly and reliably.

Jose Fabio Muñoz Castaño, Founder and Director Doctor mentions that “the main objective of this technological platform is to provide a high opportunity to any patient who requires a particular medical consultation, streamlining medical care in an environment of trust at fair prices, providing the best experience focused on the well-being of the different populations. including the vulnerable and hard to reach.

This platform has served around 140 people, to date 10% have been Venezuelans who have been able to self-manage appointments with health professionals.

In addition, those who have a diagnosis of a chronic disease will be able to count on permanent monitoring and follow-up through care at home, telemedicine or in the office.

The only condition to be attended is to have access to the Internet.

This platform not only provides care to patients Venezuelans

kimedtogether with Farmedica, provided comprehensive care to 20 older adults in the village of La María in the municipality of Ibagué, in order to allow spaces to lead their old age in an active and healthy way.

Sandra López, founder of the Ángel de mi Guarda Geriatric Home received this benefit “they have supported us in a wonderful way, coming to our center that is located on a sidewalk, health professionals have come and they have valued us one by one of our grandparents. They also donated diapers, cleaning supplies and biosafety supplies.”

Through this platform, the beneficiaries received their first clinical history digitally, so that they can support themselves in future visits to the doctorsince they are all part of the 47.8% of people over 60 years of age Colombia who belong to the subsidized regime.