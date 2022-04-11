Colombians will have a new bitcoin exchange in less than 2 months

Key facts: Ripio confirmed to CriptoNoticias that it will open offices in Bogotá in less than two months.

In addition to expanding its cryptocurrency exchange to Colombia, it will provide financial education.

This article contains referral links. Know more.

The team of the cryptocurrency platform, Ripio, exclusively informed CriptoNoticias about its arrival in Colombia. According to what they told us, it is an initiative that not only allows Colombians to have another option to exchange digital currencies, but will also offer education.

from the company, they revealed to us that in less than two months they will open Ripio offices in Bogotá together with a proposal linked to financial education. This in order to expand access to the world of cryptocurrencies in the country. In this way, its official launch in Colombia will be established since the platform has already been opened.

“Our product offering goes far beyond an exchange, which is often the only service for other companies. In fact, our main product – with more than 3 million users to date – is a digital cryptocurrency wallet for first-time users,” said the Ripio team.

Advertising

Due to the fact that different users in Colombia have reported problems with the customer service support of Binance, another widely used exchange worldwide, CriptoNoticias asked the Ripio team how they could communicate with an operator in case of having a problem or needing help.

To this, Ripio’s team responded that they work focused on strengthening and scaling their customer service to respond to any type of query in a matter of hours. Likewise, it clarified that like the functionalities of its platforms, its help center is 100% digital with real agents who come into contact with the users’ concerns.

The platform has seen exponential growth in the last two years, going from 400 thousand users to 3 million, which has been a challenge for the company in terms of customer service, they estimated. currently gravel is available in four countries: Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia. And they plan to continue expanding throughout Latin America.

For this reason, they point out that they have customer satisfaction metrics to visualize how their users feel through consultation channels. And they warn that for the moment the feedback is optimal.

Ripio seeks to contribute to the regulation of cryptocurrencies

From Ripio, they commented that in all the countries where they provide or plan to provide services, they maintain a fluid dialogue with government and regulatory entities. “The path to intelligent regulation of the industry lies in dialogue,” they said.

For this reason, to use your bitcoin exchange and other cryptocurrencies, it is necessary to register identity data. The company can send this information, as well as the account movements, to regulatory agents if it so warrants, as is the case in Argentina given the established laws.

Ripio requires identification in order to exchange bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on its platform. Source: Rubble.

To do this, it follows compliance manuals audited by the consultancies KPMG, E&Y and PwC. And it has KYC (know your customer) and AML (anti money laundering) procedures. These practices expose the privacy of users to the company, so it must be taken into account before registering in the app.