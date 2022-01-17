Color system, Costa announces changes shortly. News in sight also for tampons and quarantine





















With the majority of Italians vaccinated against Covid, millions with the third dose already taken, the situation has changed compared to a year ago. For this reason, the approach with which we are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic must be changed. The Undersecretary of Health said so Andrea Costainterviewed by Sky TG24, announcing changes in sight for what concern color system of the regions and the bulletin of the ministry on the Covid situation, but also on the rules for tampons and quarantine.

Covid Bulletin, changes on the way

“If we continue to communicate in a generic way that 150 thousand citizens are infected, we risk not making it clear that those who enter intensive care are above all those who are not vaccinated. The scenario has changed, we cannot ignore the fact that 27 million Italians have already received the third dose ”, said Costa.

On the topic, on how to communicate the bulletina debate has been going on for days. A circular from the Ministry of Health suggested that people who tested positive for Covid after hospitalization for other reasons should not be considered Covid admissions, but the CTS has expressed itself critically on this indication.



Like Costa, the Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri also spoke of the opportunity to modify the Covid bulletin, emphasizing the need to distinguish between those who are positive for the virus and the sick.

School and Dad, Costa speaks

Another theme at the center of public debate these days is the schoolwith the government having decided to return to class after the holidays despite the high number of daily cases reported and the opposition of some local authorities.

The Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa



According to Costa, the line decided by Draghi is the right one: “In the face of such a large number of vaccinated people, I believe that open schools must be guaranteed regardless, it is an important signal towards citizenship”.

Among the hypotheses raised before the reopening was that of differentiating, in the case of positive in the classroom, the activities in the presence and at a distance between vaccinated and non-vaccinated. “I believe that distance learning should be considered for those who do not want to vaccinate,” said Costa.

Quarantine, buffer hypotheses only for symptomatic patients

Possible news also in sight for quarantine and tests for coronavirus positives. Undersecretary Costa said he agreed with the proposal made by some governors of limit tampons to symptomatic: “I think that asymptomatic people should be exempted from tampons, also because the goal is to reach a coexistence with the virus, to enter an endemic phase”.



The European Commission has expressed doubts about this idea, considering it dangerous to exclude asymptomatic people from the management of Covid cases in a period in which the virus is circulating a lot due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

“It is true – said Costa – but we cannot fail to consider that 90% of our fellow citizens are vaccinated. The rules must adapt to the changing scenario “.

Color system, dialogue with the Regions

Also on the color system of the regions “It is right that a reflection must be made,” said the undersecretary. The Regions have been asking for a review of the system and parameters for some time, and an opening in this sense has also come from the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza.

Costa explained that on this and other points a confrontation will be opened between the government and the Regions, because thanks to vaccines we are moving towards a future “easing of measures” against Covid. Comparison and agreement on the choices to be made will be essential, because “there is still a need for great unity, both political and institutional”.



