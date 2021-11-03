Color trend, Amber Heard and the other stars with red hair

Autumn 2021 is not afraid of hair colors with a strong personality, see the flaming red item. First it was the turn of Gigi Hadid, who walked the catwalks of the September Fashion Weeks sporting a long smooth copper-colored hair, perfect for her porcelain complexion. Then it was the turn of Christina Aguilera, who switched to blonde Titian, and Amber Heard, on Instagram with an intense borderline amaranth red with purple (we’re talking about Jessica Rabbit red!). In these cases they are blondes switched to red, but brunettes are often the ones who choose the transition from a naturally dark base to vibrant shades of red. Let’s leave the word to the expert.

“Red hair is at the top of the color trends for this fall-winter,” she confirms Silvia Caparrotta, colorist and hairstylist of the salon Mastromauro Hair Milanor. «The pandemic has pushed many women to dare bold colors, leaving their comfort zone, hence the boom in demand for shades of red without half measures. Copper, lighter, and Titian red, warm, but more intense, are by far the most popular shades: both very sophisticated, they are recommended for those who start from a blonde or light brown base. In spite of the season that goes towards cold temperatures, the caramelized and warm rouge colors they are the ones that perform the most in this period. If you have dark chocolate or black complexion, eyes and hair, the most recommended version of red is the dark auburn brown: we talk about mid-brown nuance, halfway between dark brown and intense red and is undoubtedly a symbol of sensuality and charisma. If, like Christina Aguilera and Amber Heard, you want a particularly intense red color, yes to burgundy red, embellished with purple hues. This nuance is also suitable for women with naturally Mediterranean colors, obviously not afraid of getting noticed ».

