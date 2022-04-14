Colorado expects spike in COVID cases, expert says

A medical expert spoke to 9News about steps people can take to protect themselves as cases rise in parts of the US.

COLORADO, USA — Philadelphia recently became the first major US city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate as COVID-19 cases begin to rise in parts of the US.

Given the reports of increases, Dr. Ricardo González-Fisher of Breed Services spoke to 9NEWS about what steps Coloradans can take to protect themselves in the event of another spike.

According to González-Fisher, Colorado should expect a spike in COVID-19 cases soon.

“Just look at our behaviors now,” he said. “We’ve had the opportunity to enjoy nice weather, go to the ball game, go to the ballpark, big events at schools. We’re going to have graduations and all of that stuff, so it’s going to bring more gatherings of people, a lot of them unvaccinated, and this is going to create a spike in cases.”

Although there is no mask mandate in Colorado, Gonzalez-Fisher said people should still use common sense and continue to take preventative steps.

“The masks protect us. Social distancing protects us. And of course getting a vaccine,” she said.

González-Fisher said that Servicios de la Raza organized a vaccination clinic last weekend at the Mexican Consulate, where masks are still required inside the building and most people were no longer wearing them.

“About seven out of 10 people, who were walking to enter the building, did not have a mask with them or in their cars,” he said.

The organization was able to provide them, but González-Fisher wants people to remember that it’s still important to wear them indoors.

“If we don’t know the people we’re meeting with, it’s better to wear a mask if it’s a closed place,” he said.

González-Fisher believes that the reimplementation of masks can happen in Colorado, but not at the same level as before.

“I’m sure it’s going to happen, although not statewide,” he said.

González-Fisher said local public health departments may be the ones to handle them in the future.

What is Raza Services?

Servicios De La Raza, the state’s largest Latino-serving nonprofit, is working to bring more resources and information about COVID-19 to members of the Colorado community who are the most resilient to COVID-19. vaccines and the most difficult to reach.

In January, Servicios de la Raza and 9NEWS joined forces to host a bilingual weekly livestream segment every Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Weekly segments bring together 9NEWS host Chris Bianchi and Gonzalez-Fisher to help answer viewers’ most frequently asked questions about the virus and the vaccine.

Viewers can watch the live streaming segment in its entirety on all 9NEWS streaming devices, including Roku and Amazon Fire TV, at the 9NEWS YouTube channelonline and on the 9NEWS app.



vaccine clinics

The organization offers a vaccination clinic every Tuesday from 4 to 8 pm at its office at 3131 W. 14th Ave. No appointment is needed, but people are encouraged to call and let them know they’re coming. His number is 303-458-5851.

On Thursday and Friday mornings, they also hold clinics at the Mexican Consulate at 5350 Leetsdale Dr. #100. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No appointments are necessary and no documentation of any kind is required to obtain a vaccination.

