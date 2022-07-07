Colorado Funeral Home Owner Arrested for Selling Human Organs Pleads Guilty | Univision News Events
The owner of a Colorado funeral home, accused of illegally selling human body parts and giving fake ashes to relatives of deceased people, pleaded guilty of mail fraud in federal court on Tuesday for which he could spend up to 20 years in jail.
In March 2020, Megan Hess, owner of Sunset Mesa Funeral Home in Montrose, a community located 265 miles northwest of Denver, and her mother, Shirley Koch, were arrested and charged with selling body parts, sometimes forging signatures on consent forms and misleading families about how their loved ones remains would be treated.
The grand jury indictment claimed that from 2010 to 2018Hess and Koch offered to cremate the bodies and provide the remains to the families at a minimum cost of $1,000, but many of the cremations never occurred.
This is how they profited from the deceased
In 2009, Hess created a nonprofit organization called the Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation that served as an organ donation brokerage service, authorities said.
On dozens of occasions, Hess and Koch transferred bodies or organs to third parties for research without the families’ knowledge of it, according to the Justice Department.
The transfers were made through the Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation and Donor Services, authorities said.
Both women also submitted bodies and body parts that either tested positive or belonged to people who died from infectious diseases such as hepatitis B and C and HIV, despite certifying buyers that the remains were disease-free.
They pleaded not guilty at first
Both Hess, now 45, and Koch had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges.
However, Colorado’s Daily Sentinel newspaper reported that the women pleaded guilty to mail fraud in federal court on Tuesday.
At the federal court hearing, Hess was read an account of the crime and asked if that was what she did, to which she replied “yes.”
“I’m taking responsibility,” Hess said. “I am here to accept the plea. The families believe that I went beyond the scope of the consent forms.”
Megan Hess faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison after pleading guilty.
Hess is scheduled to be tentatively sentenced in January. A plea deal hearing for Koch is scheduled for July 12.
Prosecutors recommended a sentence for Hess of 12 to 15 years.