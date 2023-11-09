Colorado has the third-highest debt among U.S. states.

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado hit the top of the charts, but not in a good way. A recent study ranked each U.S. state based on how much debt they owe, and Colorado owes a lot.

Colorado Families Have Some of the Highest Debt in the Country



Forbes Advisor analyzed household and government debt compared to all US states. These are the top states with the most debt.





Colorado ranks third in the country for the highest debt burden, just behind Hawaii and California.

While Colorado ranks relatively low in government debt, owing only $11,940 per capita, the state ranks highest in household debt per capita.

Colorado residents have the highest average household debt per capita in the country at $89,730, which is higher than the Colorado median salary for the entire year.

How does Colorado’s median salary compare to the rest of the country?



Colorado’s gross domestic product (GDP) is also higher than most states.

GDP shows how much Colorado owes compared to how much it produces. The higher the percentage, the more difficult it will be for the State to pay its debt.

While Colorado fits in with most states when it comes to public debt, overall, it ranks as the third-highest county debt load.