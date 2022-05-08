Colorectal cancer prevention, it is now being discussed live with Avis on Catanzaroinforma

Colorectal cancer: what it is, how it is treated, but above all how it is prevented. The TV studio of CatanzaroInforma will host today, at 18, live, the format created by provincial Avis within the communication and information campaign. This is the third appointment: after the episodes dedicated to AIDS and haematological diseases, tomorrow Avis will deal with “Prevention of colorectal cancer”.

The meeting, moderated by the journalist Daniela Amatruda, will be attended by the head of the Oncology Screening Center of the Asp of Catanzaro, Annalisa Spinelli; the head of the PO Digestive Endoscopy Unit of Lamezia Terme, Angelo Aldo Schicchi and the provincial president Avis, Franco Pietro Parrottino.

In streaming connection, as usual, a representative of the Consult Youth of Avis to illustrate the results of a questionnaire that Avis has launched in recent weeks on the subject. The testimony of a patient with colorectal cancer is also expected. During the episode, the spot on the prevention of colorectal cancer will also be broadcast, with the well-known comedian as testimonial of the campaign Enzo Colacino.

It will be possible to follow the live broadcast both on the Catanzaro Informa website (by clicking in the dedicated box at the top of the page) and on the facebook page (www.facebook.com/catanzaroinforma.it) or on the Catanzaro Informa youtube channel and in the player below. .