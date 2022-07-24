colorimetry told by an expert and how celebrities use it

When we get up in the morning and we open our closet, we find a wide range of possibilities. Normally, we choose the ‘look’ of the day according to our tastes, the temperature, the occasion for which we dress or comfort. But have you ever stopped to think if the clothes you have chosen flatters your physical features; your hair color, eye color and skin tone?

The truth is that there is a science that studies colors and can help us choose the most flattering garment. It’s about the colorimetry, the study of colors related to our physique, especially with the parts of our face. These theories are mostly based on color harmonies and are used to find the set of colors that best suits each personeither to put on the clothes that best fit us, put on makeup or choose jewelry.

Although knowing the theories of colorimetry can be very useful, the stylist warns us. “Of course they will not change our physique, but they can exert an important benefit when used properly. In addition to influencing the lighting or not of our features, removing fine linesor giving greater visibility to them”.

What aspects influence my color harmony?

Each type of hair, eye color, and skin tone, and more specifically, the combination of these three elements, will favor some colors more than others. This will help us determine if we will be more favored with cool tones or warm tones.

To find out what your range of colors is, Piluka recommends studying these variables: skin color, eye color and hair color. With this combination you will know if you belong to a cold or warm harmony and based on this, you will know that cold colors favor cold harmony and warm colors favor warm ones. Cold are those that come from blue and warm are those that come from red and yellow.

However, we must not go crazy with these rules. “I am of the opinion that we can all use all colors, you just have to take into account the percentage of each base color in the composition. That is, if your harmony is favored by the color red, blue will not be the best choice. That doesn’t mean you can’t use blues, just that you should use blues that have a high percentage of red in their composition”.

The theory of seasons



Some stylists go further by further complicating the theory of hot and cold, and create a further division within these two, entering the four seasons theory. This theory considers that each season (spring, summer, autumn and winter) has its own color palette, and that the features of each one will be related to one of these palettesto a specific station.

This technique has gained popularity in recent months, mainly thanks to some trending on TikTokin which users used filters to check which was the most flattering range of colors for their face.

Although it can be fun to check which season of the year we can associate ourselves with, personal image expert Piluka Echegaray doesn’t see the usefulness of such theories. “I am not in favor of so much division, in practice, generates the belief that you can only use a few colors, and that is not true. Also at each time of the year, depending on how tanned or not you are, everything changes.”





How can I identify my range of colors from home?

Okay, we stick with the theory of cool colors and warm colors. But can we know to which of these two harmonies we belong, without the need to hire a ‘personal shopper’? It can be complicated, but of course you can.

The first step is to look at the tone of our skin. The simplest way is to place yourself, without makeup, in natural light in front of a mirror to check what gives your face more light. test yourself a pink and an orange t-shirt. If the rose looks better, it is because you are cold, if it is the orange, you are warm. The color that suits us best will help us to hide the imperfections of the face, the marks or dark areas, the dark circles…, in general, it will give brightness and luminosity to our face. We can also use other colors, such as blue and red.

It must be taken into account that the skin of warm tones often have a yellowish, peachy, and golden tintwhile the skin of cool tones pull towards him pink, red or blue. Another trick is to look carefully at the veins of our wrist. If you see them bluish or purple, your tone is probably cool, but it will be warm if they look more green.

The color of our eyes it can also help us in the verdict. If they are brown, amber or hazel they tend to combine with warm tones, while people with cool tones tend to have blue, gray or green eyes. As for hair color, Piluka recommends that we pay attention to the color that we wear it dyed, not as is your natural color. The combination of these three factors will result in our most flattering range.

The tones of the famous

The ‘celebrities’ who know this trick have been using it to their advantage for years, combining their clothes following the indications of colorimetry. To understand what your harmony is and how to use this information in your favor, we leave you some examples.

To give us an idea, the celebrities who have a warm skin tone are for example Penelope Cruz, Beyonce or Rihanna. Also others like Halle Berry, Jessica Alba or Britney Spears.

On the contrary, Nicole Kidman, Katy Perry or Taylor Swift are some of the ‘celebrities’ who are most favored by cool tones, because of their skin, eye and hair color.