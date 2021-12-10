Colors and symbols of Peru for the Vatican nativity scene – Chronicle

Cheerful, colorful, full of symbols such as the great condor that almost acts as a frame and refers to its being the symbol par excellence of the Andean culture and its riches: livestock, vegetation and mineral reserves. It is the nativity scene set up in St. Peter’s Square, unveiled this morning as a preview to the press, coming this year from Peru.

It will be officially inaugurated together with the traditional lighting of the tree tomorrow afternoon by Archbishop Fernando Vérgez Alzaga, and Sister Raffaella Petrini, respectively president and secretary of the Governorate of the Vatican City State.

The ceremony will take place at 17.00, in compliance with the rules to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. The official delegations of the places of origin of the Nativity and the tree will be present, coming respectively from the Huancavelica Region of Peru and from Andalo in Trentino. In particular, for the artistic nativity scene, made up of statues that portray a slice of life of the inhabitants of the Andes, among others, Msgr. Carlos Salcedo Ojeda, bishop of the Diocese of Huancavelica, and Dr. Oscar Maurtua de Romana, Foreign Minister of the Government of Peru.