Colorsonic by L’Oréal revolutionizes homemade dye: no more dirty fingers and perfect

L’Oréal presented a hair coloring device called Colorsonic at CES 2022 with the aim of revolutionizing this specific activity which, according to L’Oréal itself, has remained practically unchanged for decades.

The acceleration of Colorsonic’s birth was driven by the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the temporary closure of many salons forcing people to dye their hair at home. However, Colorsonic had already been in the pipeline for five years.

No more dirty fingers and color everywhere, there is the cartridge



It is a device very similar to a brush or an electric plate that has in the handle a slot to load cartridges with the color shades of your choice among the 40 available.

Inside the cartridge the color and the detector are kept separate and are mixed only when the Colorvision is turned on. By “revealing” we mean the cream that is added to the actual color even in current colors.

The other end of Colorvision has an oscillating nozzle consisting of a small bristle brush that they move in a “zig zag” way 300 times a minute and which allow the color to be distributed evenly on the hair. L’Oréal says the nozzle has been tested to avoid leaks, excessive color application and drips.

After applying the color it is necessary to wait 30 minutes and then continue with rinsing and any styling.

The cartridge with the remaining mixed color should not be thrown away. It can be preserved and be resumed for subsequent retouching or the covering of gray areas.

L’Oréal plans to make Colorsonic available initially on the US market starting in early 2023.