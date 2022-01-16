Colpo grosso Openjobmetis comeback: Venice overturned in the last quarter





In the turnaround week in the home of Varese Basketball one even from the field game, but it is one of those wonderful. In a last quarter played with fire in the eyes, Openjobmetis overturns Umana Venezia – which had also been at +15 – and goes to seize an exhilarating success, the fourth of this troubled season, the first for the unprecedented Seravalli-Roijakkers tandem, with the Dutch coach who left the stick of command to the young assistant, only to be rewarded with a burning victory.

Colpo grosso, therefore, in Masnago, flanked by the contemporary defeat of Cremona in the sprint with Tortona, a result that allows Ferrero and his teammates to no longer be alone at the bottom of the championship. It was necessary, indeed, to find success: doing it with a team of much higher lineage (which now risks big in the Italian Cup key) helps also gain a lot of trust for a future that remains complicated – ranking in hand – but in which we can glimpse a glimpse of serenity.

Leading the charge two thought of it: Marcus Keene and Anthony Beane, albeit in a very different way. The first, even with a long bench, dusts off the house specialty at the right time and puts it in six triples which are sentences perhaps for a Human who got up too early and surprised by the red and white sprint. Beane offers a performance of rare intensity, with dives on the parquet, melee and some flashes on the counterattack closed with the hands hanging on the iron. But in the long run there are also i outlines of collective victory: Vene (badly for half an hour) offered his science in the final fraction, Sorokas is a gladiator in the area well supported by a Caruso with 7 rebounds in 8 ‘, De Nicolao never scores but does everything else (8 rebounds, 4 assists).

And there is glory also for the young Librizzi, unleashed in defense in the second quarter: perhaps this one a move slammed in Keene’s face aroused the pride of the American that once back on the parquet changed gear. And the result allows you to go even further than the complicated test of Gentile: the first red and white striker does not find the basket, he fights with the iron even at the free players and is on the bench when his teammates go back up. But in the final there is also him and in defense he places a couple of relevant plays against the Venetian assault.

We will now see what the extent of this success will be, because the red and white revolution is still in progress: will be announced in the next few days Reyes that this week should land in Malpensa while there are still no certainties for the pivot. But for sure there is a defense that – numbers in hand – has already done better than in previous issues: some new ideas we have seen (for example a series of lightning-aid on the Venetians in the lower post, area almost set aside) but now Roijakkers will have the opportunity to work deeper. Without forgetting who will be on the other side of the field next Saturday: Attilio Caja with his Reggio Emilia. There is already the scent of a duel in the air.

TWO BALL

Alberto Seravalli chooses De Nicolao in directing at first, surprising Keene on the bench. The family duel doesn’t start right away because De Raffaele uses Sanders at the duo, Andrea consoles himself with lots of applause from the audience. Varese completes the squad with Librizzi and Virginio, Reyer also counts some absences (Daye above all) and some ailments with a Bramos still recovering after the long injury. Under the basket Sorokas tries to limit the dreaded Watt.

THE MATCH

Q1 – Umana is quicker to get out of the starting blocks in front of a Varese that immediately has cold hands, even if De Raffaele’s team fails to sink the blow. The first quarter then goes on without major tears: guests ahead and OJM who comes back (only triple from Keene as soon as he entered) without overtaking. Tonut is the man of the fourth (6 points) and with him comes the minibreak for the 14-19.

Q2 – The second partial is, in terms of score and history, similar to the previous one. Gentile climbs to 11 but continues to cough in the line (5/10). In defense Varese finds good things, with some doubling at the right time and a certain attention to man (nice entry by Librizzi, very lively in pressing). However, when it comes to making the basket, Openjobmetis melts: several errors even down to earth (Ferrero, Vene), some forcing (Denik) and so Reyer slowly stretches up to the 28-40 halfway through the race.

Q3 – Upon returning from the locker rooms Varese gnaws something but a couple of good plays by Sorokas annoy Watt who returns the Lithuanian’s baskets with interest. At the worst moment, with the Varese attack stopped, Echodas also scores for the maximum advantage (35-50) but the Lithuanian also gets a technician shortly after. Meanwhile Seravalli returns to insert Keene who this time changes pace and moves the score; the USA elf also gets a block from Andrea De Nicolao but is in gas and confirms it with a triple in the final. At the third stop it is 49-57.

THE END

But the red and white masterpiece arrives in the last set with 27 points scored (to 11): two triples by Keene and a basket by Beane quickly bring Varese back to -2 and it is precisely the play that shortly after also signs the first Varese overtaking (62 -61). Sanders at least once replies to Marcus who, however, is demon-possessed; meanwhile Vene also finds important flashes that push an OJM forward again with Gentile on the bench. Venice appears too soft, fails even with Bramos and Vitali open shots from outside and gets skewered by the races of a super-Beane. In the last minutes Gentile returns for Sorokas: the public does not like it (there is Vene pivot with four fouls but he will defend hard on Watt) but also the blue stands out in the rear. And so the Openjobmetis does not even have to suffer in the last 2 ‘of the game: the iron and the defense repel a bewildered Human and the siren sounds dominated by applause, 76-68.

OPENJOBMETIS VARESE – HUMAN VENICE 76-68

(14-19, 28-40; 49-57) VARESE: G. De Nicolao (0-2, 0-4), Beane 14 (4-5, 1-3), Gentile 11 (3-9, 0-3), Vene 8 (4-9, 0-3), Sorokas 12 (4-7); Librizzi, Ferrero 2 (1-4, 0-3), Caruso 2 (1-3), Keene 27 (1-3, 6-8). Ne: Virginio. Herds Seravalli.

VENICE: Sanders 10 (2-4, 1-3), Bramos 3 (0-1, 1-5), Tonut 13 (5-9, 1-3), Mazzola 2 (1-1, 0-2), Watt 16 (7-12); Stone 5 (2-2, 0-2), A. De Nicolao 2 (0-1, 0-5), Echodas 10 (3-4), Cerella, Vitali 7 (2-3, 1-7). Ne: Phillips, Mincieri. Herdsman De Raffaele.

REFEREES: Sahin, Bettini, Vita.

NOTE. From 2: Va 18-44, Fr 22-37. From 3: Goes 7-22, Fr 4-26. Tl: Va 19-30, Fri 12-16. Rebounds: Va 41 (12 off., G. De Nicolao 8), Ve 42 (9 off., Bramos 9). Assist: Va 13 (G. De Nicolao 4), Ve 25 (A. De Nicolao 7). Lost: Va 8 (Beane 3), Ve 18 (Tonut 7). Recovered: Va 13 (Beane 5), Ve 4 (Vitali 2). Exit 5 fouls: Technical F.: Echodas (27.02).



