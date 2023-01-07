Colsanitas: Conflict between Russia and Ukraine, cause of the increase in health services

Colsanitas users complain about abusive increases in the rates of medical services. Photo: Colprensa

Colsanitas It is once again the object of criticism, this time because users of the prepaid medicine service are denouncing rate increases of more than 100 percent in affiliations, monthly payments and service benefits. The beneficiaries are asking for intervention by the Health Superintendencemainly due to the justifications provided by the company, which states that it is affected by the increase in the price of the dollar, the projections made by authorities such as the International Monetary Fund and even the war between Russia Y Ukraine.

According to the screenshots of the collection accounts and other invoices issued by the entity, users through social networks show that from 317 thousand pesos (approximately) that was charged until December 31, 2022, they went to rates higher than one million pesos. pesos.

The charge depends on the user, but the inconvenience, in addition to the fee, has been presented for the justifications and that the notification was given shortly before the following charge was made:

“We are currently experiencing a situation of uncertainty at a global level, derived from different factors. The dollar has reached its highest level in 20 years and as a consequence, there has been an increase in the price of many imported products, including some medicines, medical supplies, prostheses, among others. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) calculates that there is a 25% chance that the growth forecasts for the world economy will not be met, a situation that, except for the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, has not occurred since 2001. For Finally, the war between Russia and Ukraine has destabilized the world economy, generating a spiral of inflation throughout the world.

Additionally, they ensure that during the two years of the pandemic derived from the health contingency due to the COVID-19 they chose to make increases below inflation. They would even have maintained the prices for some users under special conditions.

Next, see the statement that they share with their users:

Colsanitas letter on rate increases

Almost a month passed before the company could regain control of its systems, after they were hackedcausing problems in the provision of the service, for example, for the scheduling of appointments, payments, among others.

On January 4, they announced that all channels were rehabilitated, but some users say that the problems persist, both through digital channels and in physical centers; because they would not even be receiving card payments, only cash.

All this would be increasing the non-conformity of the users, because in addition to the inconveniences due to the hackthey say that the increase in rates is not justified:

“Colsanitas informs me that for my mother’s prepaid medicine contract, which turns 65 on January 19, the insurance premium increases from $301,000 to $1,014,000. A highly abusive and unjustified increase of almost 260%. What to do in these cases? Superintendency of Industry and Commerce. Superintendency of Health”, posted one of the users.

User Colsanitas on rate increases

“My mother’s monthly prepaid medicine service increased from $317,415 to $1,083,600 (240% of this without control from Supersalud, Superintendency of Industry and Commerce, COLSANITAS!! Abusive.”

User Colsanitas on rate increases

