Column by Daniela Lagos: The Girl From Plainville: Is the intention what counts?

How close does a perpetrator have to be to his victim to be guilty of his death? That question, which may sound like a game, an enigma, in mid-2010 was put at the center of a strange and fascinating legal case, which now reaches the small screen in the miniseries The Girl From Plainvillepremiered in Starzplay.

Elle Fanning stars in the story as Michelle Carter, a girl full of insecurities and psychological disorders who was accused of the manslaughter of her boyfriend. I miss him? The young man had died by suicide, of which there was no doubt, and Carter was many miles away. The accusation and the trial that are at the center of the story, were due to the calls and text messages between the couple, among which there were many in which she encouraged him to commit suicide and a final one in which the boy tells her that he no longer wants to do so and she “orders” him to get back into the van that was filling up with carbon monoxide.

At a time when the screen adaptation of criminal cases has become a constant, it was only a matter of time that Carter’s trial was fictionalized, because it is without a doubt one of the strangest and most morbid cases of recent years in the United States, then what remained to be seen was whether the adaptation would measure up. And the answer is that at times yes and at others not so much.

The Girl From Plainville, still from the official trailer (Youtube)

Without a doubt, Fanning’s performance is a high point of the production.like that of Chloe Sevigny, who plays the mother of Conrad Roy, Carter’s boyfriend. In the other performances there are highs and lows, and there is a feeling that she could have done more with the story. There are moments when the rhythm drops and the series does not risk it by fully understanding or theorizing about the psychology and motivations of its protagonist. Also left out almost completely is the media circus that surrounded a tragedy of white middle-class boys.

Finally, it is these good performances and the fascinating nature of the case that sustains a series that could have been more, but that is saved because, who does not want to know what happens in a trial of these characteristics?