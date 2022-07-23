Column by Rodrigo González: Crimes of the Future: The Junk that We Will Be

Finally, after eight years, the Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg returns with a new feature film. It is increasingly difficult for him to find financiers for his uncomfortable descriptions of what we are and what we hide. Nobody likes to look at themselves in the exact and cruel mirror of this old master of the so-called “body horror”, but it is time for us to learn the lesson. Cronenberg’s cinema goes beyond an encyclopedic categorization and the “body horror” thing is as reductionist as passing the name of Hitchcock under the name of “master of suspense”. They are that, but also more.

His thing is style and content, aesthetics and courage. In this sense, his most recent film crimes of the future it works almost like a constitutional text. That is: a constitution of present and future humanity, but of that humanity that we do not want to see. It is also a fundamental card of his own work. Who has never seen anything by the 79-year-old director can understand everything or almost everything from that extraordinary filmcurrently at the Alameda Art Center in Santiago, in the Insomnia room in Valparaíso and from Friday the 29th on the Mubi platform.

Still from Crimes of the Future, David Cronenberg’s latest feature film.

Things take place in an inaccurate and rusty future, a kind of retro-future with dilapidated offices, musty landscapes, timeless days and long nights. An admired performance artist named Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen) presents his works alongside Caprice (Léa Seydoux), his partner in the act. Tenser is something like a chronic patient and tends to develop new body organs, which are carefully removed and exhibited by Caprice before the expectant public. Not for nothing, she is a surgeon turned artist. The two artists experience an apparently sexual pleasure in these episodes of scalpels, cuts, blood and viscera.

But in this changing world, there are those who have gone further than Tenser and his performances. There are revolutionary cells that developed new body systems, capable of adapting to a polluted, corrupt and terminal planet. One of its leaders is Lang Dotrice (Scott Speedman), who managed to have a son who eats plastic.

In this image released by Neon, Viggo Mortesen in a scene from “Crimes of the Future.” (Neon via AP)

There are also eager trainees, including bureaucrat Wipet (Don McKellar) and his nervous assistant Timlin (Kristen Stewart). And to bring the dystopia full circle, there is a state agent hunting down mutant revolutionaries. His name is Cope (Welket Bungué), a researcher who doesn’t see any fun in Saul Tenser’s bodily tumors turned into art.

Cope is an official of a dying humanity, one that still believes that our lives are as clean and clear as the waters of a mountain stream. Tenser, Caprice, Timlin and Dotrice surely don’t believe in such fairy tales. Rather, they value evolution and tell their own story: there is beauty and pleasure in every physical excrescence, every abnormality that is born by the minute, and every pain we experience. They observe themselves in a mirror that is not deformed, a great scanner of our imperfect humanity.

This is what Cronenberg has been doing since his first feature film 53 years ago and not because the film has the same title and theme as his second film, in 1970. It is the refinement of a sculpture in constant mutation.