Column by Rodrigo Munizaga: The Dropout, the fascinating miniseries about a great con

“I don’t want to be president, I want to be a billionaire”says Amanda Seyfried, playing Elizabeth Holmes, at the start of The Dropout. The scene takes place at a family meeting with a married couple. Everyone laughs, because she is just entering college. “But it’s not just about the money. You must have a purpose,” she adds, revealing her complex personality.

The anecdote is real -although, strictly speaking, he told it when he was 9 years old- and it is documented in the book Bad blood, by John Carreyrou, the Wall Street Journal reporter who exposed Holmes and his startup Theranos as a lie. That the promise of the machine that did blood tests and could detect 200 diseases with just one drop was a fraud – it simply didn’t work – but on its way it got 944 million dollars in six investment rounds.

Holmes’ great Silicon Valley scam is fascinating -because of the unusualness of the case, because he literally deceived all of the American power- and has provided plenty of material. Not only for the book of the journalist who discovered the lie, but also for the splendid documentary Bleeding out Silicon Valley (HBOMax). the miniseries The Dropout has been based on an ABC Audio podcast, because the book Bad blood will be taken to the cinema by Adam McKay, with Jennifer Lawrence as the protagonist. Everything, while in real life, last January, Holmes was found guilty of fraud and conspiracy and today awaits sentencing.

The newly released Star + miniseries has not only been ahead of the film about the case, but it is leaving the bar high. With eight chapters -three of them already available on the streaming platform- that do not exceed one hour in length, it is a solid reconstruction of a story that seems untrue, but is real. The script is clever, first of all, to give life in fiction to its protagonist. While she doesn’t exculpate her for what she did, she layers her personality to try and explain how she got there and, in doing so, humanizes her and avoids the clichés of a simple trickster. The viewer may not feel identified, but understand that this mixture of ego, ambition and selfishness derailed the life of a very intelligent woman and that she was able to go far without cheating.

In that work, Amanda Seyfried brings not only a physical resemblance, but also a voice that sounds just like Holmes’s and an underappreciated talent as an actress. To some she may still be the one heavy girls or Mama Mia!but their roles in Twin Peaks, Mank or first reformed They talk about how he has grown. Her strengths, in this miniseries, are on full display and it may well be the best of her career, outlining Elizabeth Holmes with gestures, looks and acting strength. Unless she shows up as a serious rival in these months, she should get the Emmy for this job.

Another virtue of the miniseries is how it tells what it wants to tell. Except for a few short stories, the story is classic from when she is still a girl until she becomes the youngest millionaire in the US and, later, comes the debacle. The moments where the deception starts are particularly well depicted in their poignancy: fake blood tests, labs that aren’t real, and, by the way, the talent for seducing everyone to invest in his company, even though It was about a girl with a lack of soft skills.

Because Holmes, the real one, could not have managed to fabricate such a hoax had she not been strangely charming. (attracted and repelled at the same time). The Holmes of this fiction manages to capture that, with numerous scenes where the relationship with her parents, partner and team that formed is portrayed, from the start as a young woman with no style to dress and little given to socializing to a woman who imitated Steve Jobs (in impeccable black clothes), cold and ruthless with their workers, as long as they cover their backs. That transformation must have been brutal, and in fiction it doesn’t look fake, ensuring that the tension -and entertainment- is maintained.

This first quarter of 2022, in television terms, has been marked by the tendency to tell stories of great deceptions. Netflix has scored two blockbuster productions –Inventing Ana and The Tinder scammer-, but this one, fortunately, does not resemble any of them, basically because the story is taken seriously, beyond the sociopathic personalities that could unite them. The Dropout he manages to understand that, even if it is true events, a fiction like this must also seem possible.