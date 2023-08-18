Column: Health & Wellness

Column: Health and Wellness

Leticia Trejo is a yoga teacher and personal trainer.

By: Leticia Trejo.

Last week I wrote this column completely stressed out, my computer crashed and when I was trying to buy a new one, my card was blocked by the bank; I was overwhelmed by the fact that I couldn’t deliver my lessons on time; There were many details that increased the production of cortisol hormone in my body.

Luckily I have enough tools to prevent the stress hormones from wreaking havoc on my body, otherwise I would have lost my sleep that day, or maybe I would have had a headache, heartburn, as well as other problems that could arise. There was tolerance. day on my presentation.

We think that cortisol is the only hormone that is produced during stress, but it is not, adrenaline is also produced. The job of both cortisol and adrenaline is to activate stored energy in the muscles to respond to an emergency, which is why our heart rate, blood pressure, and breathing increase.

Thanks to this system, humanity has survived over the years in truly catastrophic situations such as epidemics, wars, famines and extraordinary events of nature. Unfortunately, these same systems are activated by imaginary emergencies or minimal situations, which means that there is an overproduction of these two wonderful hormones, and constant and sustained stress will undoubtedly harm the body. Here are some symptoms:

Exhaustion

Changes in metabolic rate (excessive increase or decrease in body weight for no apparent reason)

high blood pressure

ulcers

low testosterone in men (erectile dysfunction)

irregular menstrual cycle in women

Reduced immune system (higher susceptibility to infectious diseases)

Depression

Worry

sleep disorders

Addictions

obsessive-compulsive behavior

As I mentioned in the beginning, I have some tools for regulating my natural responses to stress, and we can all use them. The reality is that we live under stress, so the production of cortisol and adrenaline is better suited to situations that are worth it; It is convenient for all of us that there are challenges in life that take us out of our comfort zone, that push us to grow, mature and take the lessons that these situations give us and if we are aware and Being connected with your body can help you manage stress in a positive way, because it is very common that in those moments our mind wants to run and escape, and it will do this through habits that harm us, we no longer hurt ourselves just because of stress. situation but also with those “solutions” that only weaken us.

Taking a relaxing bath, listening to light music, meditating, practicing meditation exercises, giving yourself time to enjoy some artistic activity, spending time with loved ones, and contemplation are some of the most common tools. In fact, find something or the other for yourself, and don’t let them go until it’s time to step out of your comfort zone and develop your greatest human potential.



