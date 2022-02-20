Column: Masks or not masks? To embarrass or not to embarrass? The new phase of COVID-19 changes everything we have learned

So here we go, California jumps from pandemic to endemic, dragging with us a new word and the heavy psychological baggage that the health emergency is over, but COVID-19 is not.

What am I supposed to do?

Do I wear a face mask to the supermarket? Do I prepare my children to take them off at school? What happens if – God forbid – I ditch my face mask just to sneeze in public (even if it wasn’t fun doing it in it)?

On Thursday, Dr. Mark Ghaly, head of the California Health and Human Services Agency, announced that the state is moving toward a “SMARTER” approach to COVID-19. , masks, awareness, preparation, testing, education in the form of open schools and treatments (Rx) to make it work). The official’s comments came a day after the state lifted an indoor mask mandate.

Translation? To steal from Tom Petty (who knew waiting is the hardest part), it’s time to move on, it’s time to get going.

The news didn’t feel like relief, it was as if the buoyant anxiety of the last two years had turned into another wave of ambiguity. While local rules may remain in place, the announcement is a strong indication that spring and summer will demand more personal choices with fewer guidelines to rely on, which Ghaly described as “sliding back to normal.”

Or, as Vaile Wright, spokesperson and chief innovation officer for the American Psychological Association, explained to me, things just got “more complicated.”

I want the pandemic to be over, for us all to move towards a future where we are telling our clueless grandchildren about the great upheaval of 2020. But the truth is, there is no scientific consensus on whether we are ready to declare endemic or not. Gov. Gavin Newsom avoided using the term “endemic” in his comments Thursday, though that’s clearly what his plan is about. An even harsher truth is that there is no one right answer for California or for the country. This is just one more instance of the casuistry of COVID-19, where we all have to decide for ourselves how we will behave.

Critics have chided Newsom for miscommunication since the virus first hit Bay Area-bound cruise ships (I’ve delivered that scolding myself). He argued for local control, frustrating many with what seemed like a bland position meant to dodge tough decisions when we all desperately wanted clarity. Although, of course, he made the bold decision to issue stay-at-home orders in March 2020, the first governor in the country to do so.

But COVID-19 has proven to be both regional and political, as well as viral, and it is becoming increasingly clear that there will never be blanket solutions.

There are parts of California that are still deep in a pandemic: 83,000 residents have died from the virus and more than 200 continue to die every day, according to my colleagues Luke Money and Rong-Gong Lin II. There are other areas that, through local restrictions, fairness hard work, and personal responsibility, have reached a point where it can be fairly argued that the risk of dying from the virus or overloading hospitals is low enough to warrant endemic approach.

The state isn’t washing its hands of COVID-19, to be blunt (but I’d appreciate it if you kept washing yours). The SMARTER plan is about being ready for the next variant and trying to isolate it. It includes surveillance, such as increased use of fecal police who will monitor and genetically sequence strains in wastewater; stockpiles of supplies, including masks, tests, as well as ventilators; investments for the development of new technologies; and a plan for 3,000 emergency medical personnel in case the worst happens. You can also return to the use of face masks strongly recommended, at least in certain places, if there is an outbreak.

What living with the SMARTER plan could also mean is a period of deeper and more uncomfortable divisions as we figure out how to take off our masks. Despite the ugliness of the political struggles around COVID-19, the resulting tribalism has given many some comfort and direction. If you believe in science and being a responsible citizen, there was satisfaction and unity in identifying with others who adhered to the same rules and values.

For many of us, the anti-mask and anti-vaccine have been the problem tribe, the one we wanted to avoid. We have been dishing out group shame for those who defied the greater good, satisfied with our virtuosity.

The endemic approach wipes out those tribes. Suddenly, each of us has to decide when we will wear a mask and when not, for our own health and that of others.

Yet none of the need to weigh our freedoms against our values ​​diminishes. The options are more solitary. The vulnerable remain so. Racial disparities still exist: Black and Latino communities have borne an unfair share of risk, as well as death, and that will not change. Immunocompromised children, those too young to be vaccinated, those with underlying conditions as common as obesity: Our obligations to them continue.

Dr. Sergio Aguilar-Gaxiola, director of the Center for Reducing Health Disparities at UC Davis, explained that while he supports the governor’s plan, he is concerned about communities like farmworkers, where the coronavirus positivity rate has risen to 40% in recent weeks, even as state statistics drop. He points out that when it comes to deaths in younger people from COVID-19, they are mostly of color, especially Latinos.

Grappling with how to responsibly navigate such realities is what the next wave looks like, warns Ben Rosenberg, a professor of psychology at the Dominican University of California in Marin. We will face the anxiety of seeking our personal comfort and pleasures long sacrificed with the health and social ramifications of leaving masks behind.

Rosenberg has been studying reactions to pandemic messages and presented his research at a conference in San Francisco this week, where attendees had to prove they were triple vaccinated. But the speakers were removing their face masks when they were on stage, and he did the same.

It felt “a bit liberating, I guess”, he mentioned uncertainly. He just returned from a road trip with his wife and his 3-year-old son through Colorado and Utah, where masks were much less common. He felt a sense of jealousy, he commented, “of people who have the ‘I don’t care’ mentality.” But like most of us, he is not like that. So he is conflicted. He will probably continue to use it to go to the supermarket, for now.

Steven Taylor, professor of clinical psychology at the University of British Columbia, literally wrote the book on pandemic psychology before the coronavirus hit. He warns that we must also be prepared for the gloats, those who see the switch to endemic plans as an admission that all of the above was unnecessary.

“The face masks will declare victory,” he predicted. They will argue: “’Yes, we won, look, I told you that these face masks were useless’”.

Or, well, we have to wait for that.

The path through the endemic is not entirely negative. That investigation Rosenberg just released focused on what happens when he attacks anti-masks with “soft” messages instead of mandates. Turns out that feels a bit like freedom to them, he explained, reducing the “super drag.”

He is hopeful that moving away from the provisions could lead to more voluntary mask wearing by his staunch opponents.

And for the rest of us, Wright the psychologist offers this advice: “Leave some of that judgment at the door,” even for yourselves. What is to come, we have no way of knowing.

But it’s time to move on, time to get going.

