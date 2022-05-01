Column of Esther Balac – Bedridden by agreement – Health

Rumors have spread that Jennifer López and Ben Affleck – soon to be married – would include a marriage clause that obliges them to put the ground floor into mutual activity with a minimum weekly frequency that the media has valued at four, something that for its conditions could be a bit ambitious.

(Keep reading: Tickling: the new sexual trend based on tickles)

It is striking that such a requirement on the bed has not transcended in terms of quality and is, apparently, determined by the quantity that, in my opinion, could be counterproductive in the face of the intention that is supposedly pursued to prevent “the extinguish the spark of desire, because here the matter would cease to be a pleasure to become an obligation.

(Also: Sex: Is It Normal to Feel Nauseous After Sex?)

Now, in no way can it be doubted that this pair of celebrities in the first place (although they are repeat offenders in the relationship) could exceed this average. But from there to maintaining it for secula seculorum is not very credible and even more so if there is no talk of vacations, breaks, or how this condition would be met in case they have to separate for any reason.

(Of your interest: The ‘sex chip’ that has become popular among celebrities and its risks)

Of course, any attempt to keep the desire alive must be varied, but from there to putting a number on the bedridden remains another publicity stunt by these Hollywood people who, by the way, they almost always have more money than sex, not to mention accumulated stories of unions, separations and infidelities which –according to what is said– are the ones that support, in this case, this type of “legal commitments”.

For the sample is that some time ago it transpired that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have a legal commitment that penalizes Timberlake with $500,000 alone for each infidelity.

Putting a number on the bedridden is just another publicity stunt by these Hollywood people who, by the way, almost always have more money than sex

Another eccentricity of this type was the one carried out by Nicole Kidman when she married the musician Keith Urban, in which it was agreed that the musician, who was also an addict, would receive a $ 600,000 bonus for each year that he remained firm in the marriage, as long as he didn’t relapse into drugs.

(Also read: Men: what is a dry orgasm and why does it happen?)

In short, nonsense of the actors, that although, in the case of JLo and the restless Affleck it is quantified in sexual terms, it is worth remembering the agreement between Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, who asked for a million dollars for her for each year that she remained attached to the actor, as long as she did not gain more than ten kilos in weight in the same period. So far, celebrity stuff. Undoubtedly, the other mortals cannot spend better going to bed when they really feel like it and without noting you in between. Bye now.

ESTHER BALAC

For the time

More health news

Is there an age limit for having sex?

-A story full of excuses, the vibrator / Sex with Esther