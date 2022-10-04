Column: The consequences of burnout put people and companies at risk | Forward Valley

More and more people are recognizing the serious problem of burnout (job exhaustion), which helps to open a serious debate. Sandra Bullock is one of the stars who has exposed her situation, surprising many by announcing “a pause” to combat the syndrome. “I’m tired, and I’m not able to make smart, healthy decisions,” the actress told “The Hollywood Reporter.”

It is clear that we face a difficulty, but the solution begins with admitting it. In Latin America, according to the Global Benefits Attitudes Survey, 45 percent of workers are actively seeking new opportunities, or at risk of leaving. The data is staggering.

Among employees “exhausted by their work”, that is, with burnout, 42 percent are looking for a new role and 63 percent are open to offers. Whereas, among those experiencing depression or anxiety, 48 percent want something new and 57 percent are open-minded to change.

Aside from the serious health detriment to the burned-out worker, it is also undeniable that employers face considerable risk of loss of talent.

Latin American statistics can be perfectly extrapolated to the United States, Spain and other countries. Specifically, in Mexico, according to the study “Post-pandemic labor adaptability”, seven out of ten employees want to stay in their current job “only while they find another one”.

These last two years, after the effects of Covid-19, we have seen how the “great resignation” (people who leave their jobs) and the “silent resignation” (they do not leave, but they disconnect or want to make less effort), have caused an earthquake in organizations.

And the results of these processes, both in the health of people and in the productivity of companies, “is a matter of two”, just like the most important issues in life. To better understand it and find lasting solutions, the approach must be comprehensive.

The debate is still open, as part of the First Ibero-American Congress against Burnout, to be held in the Dominican Republic in June-July 2023.

So what does the Global Benefits Attitudes Survey suggest in this regard? Measure the competitiveness of rewards and benefit packages; implement employee listening strategies to collect information that allows us to understand their needs; enhance communication, review job design and define new combinations of remote, hybrid and “on-site” work, among other proposals.

María Méndez is the president and founder of Vacation is a Human Right (VIAHR). She is a Dominican resident in New York. She has worked with international figures and events such as Beyonce, Frank Ocean, Joe Thomas, The Mavericks, Raul Di Blasio, Benicio del Toro and the SuperBowl.

https://www.viahr.org/