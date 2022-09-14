Column: What is wellness in relation to the emotional body?

What actually is wellness?

Have you ever thought why in human beings there is a tendency to remain in harmful situations, circumstances or relationships?

Or why do New Year’s resolutions sometimes last until February?

We have every intention of changing, we try, we make great efforts, even promises, and it seems that an invisible force brings us back to where we started, more and more frustrated.

I have good news for you, in this series of articles, I am going to share with you what I discovered after years of researching on issues of behavior and human development.

adriana reid (Montserrat Pena)

My name is Adriana Reid, founder and CEO of Be2Be-Coaching, a company dedicated to emotional self-sufficiency training; creator of a protocol that enables positive and lasting change based on principles of quantum physics and engineering in software human.

My interdisciplinary training brought me to San Diego in 2008 as a result of what I realized years later was a forced migration; I left Mexico with my three children at the time, 7, 9 and 11 years old, facing some of the main situations that single mothers face, as well as being responsible for the education and economic support of their children.

I graduated from the International Relations degree at the Universidad Iberoamericana with a specialty in international politics and did my social service at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (This little summary will make sense later)

In 1997, I became a lover of research and the world of possibilities when one of my children was born premature. The first medical prognosis was: “This child needs a miracle, humanly we have already done everything possible to save him.” The miracle came and when they finally stabilized his vital signs, the same doctor approached me and said: “He probably won’t walk and it is difficult for him to control essential functions”. Scared by the news, I didn’t stay there, I studied Resonance Repatterning (Wordsworth, 2014). Along this path, I specialized in Human Software Engineering and developed some of the resources that I would like to share with you in these articles. The premature boy is today a CPA (Certified Public Accountant for its acronym in English), he ran and finished the San Diego marathon last June.

In 2005 I divorced the father of my children, aware of the task of training and educating, I took advantage of the opportunity offered by my children’s school to study a master’s degree in education, specializing in Family Counseling in collaboration with the Complutense University of Madrid.

In 2008, my Masters and Human Software Engineering specialization brought me to San Diego to collaborate on a research project to assist war veterans in their rehabilitation of symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder). ).

In 2011, the company I worked for moved to China and it was then that I joined the Mexican Foreign Service, with the beautiful and noble task of representing my country as a cultural attaché, press attaché, in charge of tourism promotion and of the area of ​​communities, among others, for a period of almost 10 years. At the end of my commission I decided to found Be2Be-Coaching.

In this first article, I would like you to join me in exploring the meaning of the word wellness from another angle.

you will have heard the word wellness and wellness, And if you’re like me, the first thing that comes to your mind is ‘eat healthy and exercise’ and yes, an essential part of well-being is good nutrition combined with exercise, but it’s not everything.

Our human existence goes beyond just our physical body, we also have a mental body, emotional and spiritual body or our connection with divinity or creative energy.

My specialty focuses on the health of our emotional body, so these articles will be mainly focused on the understanding and awareness of this level of well-being.

Until next time.

