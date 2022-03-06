Columnists: How is “The Dropout”, the series with Amanda Seyfried about the Theranos affair (Star+)

Although the case is by now quite well known and the series addresses the court case from the beginning of the first episode (Amanda Seyfried’s Elizabeth Holmes appears giving testimony before Justice in 2017), those who prefer to have breakfast on screen with certain details of the affair Theranos better stop reading the text right now.

Holmes was the first woman “billionaire”, she became the cover of the main magazines, she was compared to her admired Steve Jobs, but everything that Theranos seemed fantastic was later proven to be a farce, a scam. Currently the company has gone bankrupt and she – now 38 years old – faces a sentence scheduled for next September that could send her to prison for up to two decades.

Founded in 2003 by a 19-year-old girl who had dropped out of Harvard University, Theranos raised $700 million from private investors and venture funds, and a decade later, between 2013 and 2014, it reached a valuation. of 10,000 million dollars. Yes, you read correctly, there is no extra zero. What was Theranos proposing? Basically, putting an end to the uncomfortable syringes, allowing several tests in a few seconds with just a drop of blood and thus lowering the high costs of the health sector. All wonderful… if it weren’t for the fact that it was a major hoax. How did he come to set up such an empire based on lies? That is the axis of The Dropout, a series created by Elizabeth Meriwether from the ABC investigative podcast of the same name. In fact, the Holmes-Theranos case had already been covered by journalistic reports (the main one was one from The Wall Street Journal that uncovered the pot), books and even a documentary like The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley about Holmes and Theranosby Alex Gibney, available on the HBO Max platform with the local title of Bleeding out Silicon Valley.

This very story was about to be shot in feature film format by Adam McKay with Jennifer Lawrence as Holmes, but this Hulu series with a very convincing Seyfried (she replaced Kate McKinnon at the last minute) anticipated it. In any case, something of the tone of denunciation mixed with black humor so typical of the creator of the big bet, The Vice President: Beyond Power and don’t look up There are The Dropoutalthough there are also quite obvious echoes of the series Silicon Valleyby Mike Judge, and the film Social networkby David Fincher.

The three episodes (out of a total of eight) that Star+ premiered on Thursday, March 3 (all directed by Michael Showalter, himself from An inseparable love / The Big Sick and Tammy Faye’s eyes) expose in depth and with a tragicomic spirit the attractive and sick personality of the manipulative Holmes, her romance with Sunny Balwani (Naveen Andrews, notable), as well as the family and work dynamics of a woman obsessed with becoming as soon as possible and as it was in multimillionaire. She got it, it is true, but at a very high cost. In that sense, The Dropout It works perfectly as the chronicle of the rise, rise and fall of a bubble-empire based on what seemed like a great idea, but ended up being a lie.