Combat boots: the trend that will continue in 2023 according to Resort 2023

The race of the combat boots is on the rise. The model that was born on the battlefields gained popularity over time, to the point of becoming a representative piece of some social groups. With the evolution of fashion, the street style and the catwalks began to define them as a elegant complement Y avant-gardeand as if that were not enough, summer lovers now wear them during warm days.

If we review the recent proposals from Kristen Stewart, we see that the combat boots they became an obsession, and then Anya Taylor Joy wore them in a monochrome look—a unique statement of style. Now, it should be noted that the military boots they are no longer reserved for low temperatures, so Louis Vuitton declared at its Resort 2023 show, where a predominant finish transformed a romantic minidress. Proenza Schouler, for his part, showed the versatility of a white model.

The style of combat has been adapting according to the trends and to the modes of consumption, and although they keep their track essence, we will find some modifications for the future time. Get ready, because they will not be discreet at all.

The combat boots will continue in 2023

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton chain combat boots, Resort 2023. Louis Vuitton/Gorunway

The combat boots They are considered a basic of the wardrobe, so it is appropriate to invest in them. In this case, Louis Vuitton surprised us on its catwalk Resort 2023 with a risky design, ideal for those women of glam rock style. Its sole is track and they have a metallic toe. The classic lace-up is visible in its fit, however, they took a striking twist thanks to tie-up straps and chains. Combine them with a delicate dress, it will be a success.

Chloe