Combat Evolved was initially only multiplayer, it did not have the Campaign – Nerd4.life

From an extensive article on the history of Halo published by Retro Gamer magazine, it turns out Halo: Combat Evolved it was originally expected as multiplayer game only and for a long time he didn’t have one Single player campaign, just the one for which he is best remembered.

In an interview, the programmer Stefan Sinclair, who took part in the development of the first Halo: Combat Evolved in Bungie, says the game was intended as a multiplayer game only. “Halo was developed for internet multiplayer even in its primal forms,” ​​explained Sinclair, who told how, starting work on it in 1999, the game was slated to be a launch game for the Xbox Live service on the first Microsoft console.

In fact, even some time after development began and relatively late after the actual release, Halo: Combat Evolved didn’t have a proper single player campaign, Sinclair said, but the game worked by connecting to servers as multiplayer. online pure.

Halo: Combat Evolved is now best remembered for its Campaign

In the long special published by Retro Gamer, therefore, this less known aspect emerges in the history of the development of the first Halo, rather unsuspected considering how the Campaign turned out to be so incisive and well built.

It is clear that Bungie first focused on building the mechanics of the gameplay thinking about multiplayer, and then introducing a single player campaign with history within a game structure that was now well established and probably part of the secret of the success of Halo: Combat Evolved lies in this. In a sense, such an approach can be found today with Halo Infinite and its separation between single player and free-to-play multiplayer.