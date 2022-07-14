Combination therapy with relugolix soothes endometriosis pain

The drug is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist.

Endometriosis most commonly affects the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and the tissue lining the pelvis. Photo: Shutterstock.

According to a study published in The Lancet, oral combination therapy with relugolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, (in addition to estradiol and norethisterone acetate) demonstrated efficacy in reducing pain caused by the endometriosis

According to the Mayo Clinic portal, gonadotropin-releasing hormone (Gn-RH) antagonists are a type of medication that blocks the production of ovarian-stimulating hormones, in addition, they reduce estrogen levels and prevent the menstruationthis causes the endometrial tissue to shrink.

The clinical course of endometriosis can be challenging for the patient. Regardless of the treatment approach, whether medical or surgical, 50% of patients typically have recurrence of symptoms within 5 years.

Since current medical treatments and surgical interventions may offer incomplete relief from painpatients rely on the use of opioids to control the painas well as in repeated surgeries.

Hormonal or progestogen contraceptives are the mainstays of treatment. Gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonist therapy, associated with profound estradiol suppression, is used as second-line treatment because hypoestrogenic side effects and decreased bone density limit the duration of use or require longer administration. additional concomitant hormonal

Therefore, there remains a significant clinical need for safe and highly effective medical treatments that can be used conveniently and long-term for pain related to the endometriosis.

The research lasted six months and included two phase 3 randomized controlled trials in women from 18 to 50 years old, with pain associated to endometriosis from moderate to intense, in the continents of Africa, Australia, Europe, North America and South America.

Participating in the study, 638 patients enrolled in SPIRIT 1 were randomly assigned between December 7, 2017 and December 4, 2019 to receive combination therapy with relugolix, a total of 212 -33%-, placebo for 213 -33%- or delayed combination therapy with relugolix for a total of 213 -33%-.

Furthermore, 623 patients enrolled in SPIRIT 2 were randomized between November 1, 2017, and October 4, 2019, to receive combination therapy with relugolix, i.e. 208 participants, 33%, on placebo were 208 -33%- and undergoing delayed combination therapy with relugolix for a total of 207 -33%.

The researchers conclude that “based on the results of SPIRIT 1 and 2, combination therapy with relugolix is ​​another option that can be added to the arsenal of medical treatments for the pain associated with the endometriosis. Its efficacy, safety, and tolerability compared to existing treatment remain to be determined,” Lucky Saraswat, MBBS, MRCOG, PhD, and Siladitya Bhattacharya, MD, FRCOG.

Key results

Response rate to pain nonmenstrual pelvic (placebo vs. relugolix combination) and delayed relugolix combination: SPIRIT 1: 40% vs. 59% and 58% and SPIRIT 2: 43% vs. 66% and 53%.

Main adverse events: pain headache, nasopharyngitis, hot flashes.

9 reports of suicidal ideation:

2 pre inclusion with placebo.

2 with placebo.

2 with the relugolix combination.

3 with the combination of delayed relugolix.

Higher percentages of patients in the relugolix versus placebo groups were not using opioids during treatment; therefore, the ability of such treatments to reduce the need for opioids and repeat surgery are additional clinically relevant and desirable attributes.

Source consulted here.