Comcast pulls the plug on G4 TV, ending return of gamer-focused network

Exclusive: Comcast’s Spectacar segment pulls the plug on the video game-focused network G4 TV, an early 2000s incarnation, remains a cultural landmark for many millennials a year after its relaunch.

In a memo sent to all employees, Spectacar CEO Dave Scott explained that the company’s network investment and renewal efforts were not gaining traction.

A few dozen employees and contract workers have been affected by the closure. Comcast said it would help them out and consider some internal opportunities.

The Summer Outing Russell Aarons, a veteran digital media executive who took over as G4 chairman in 2021, pioneered today’s news. His duties included in the portfolio of Joe Marsh, A Comcast Spectator A veterinarian who was CEO of T1, an international sports joint venture with Korea’s SK Telecom.

The current iteration of the G4 is smaller and less focused on traditional linear TV than its predecessor. It has announced a lineup of programming that includes an updated version of the original G4 mainstays. The attack of the show! Y expmore comedy Raisedjapanese tournament series ninja warriorSports tournaments and limited series of Dungeons & Dragons.

In addition to putting content on YouTube and social media, G4 has a multi-year deal with Twitch and pay TV distribution deals with Verizon FiOS, Cox, Xfinity TV and Philo.

Various media and technology initiatives focused on the gaming community have caused a stir recently, with Facebook shutting down its gaming app and Google shutting down its gaming service, Stadia. VENN, “Out of MTV Video Games,” and the mere bust continued.

G4’s initial run began in 2002 under co-owners NBCUniversal and Dish Network. The network was created by former Disney TV executive Charles Hirschhorn, who envisioned it as the successor to MTV in its ability to appeal to youth culture. Several notable figures appeared as hosts on its initial G4 run, including Olivia Munn, Chris Hardwick, Kevin Pereira, and Grace Helbig.

After going dark in 2014, Esquire Network took G4’s place on the dial in what would be a short-lived branding exercise. Amid the excitement on social media, new owner Comcast Spectacular revealed plans for the network to return to a virtual edition of Comic-Con 2020.

Spectator’s primary business focus is sports and live events, with the division owning the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers and its own stadium, the Wells Fargo Center, among other properties. G4 results have never mattered to Spectator, but the segment avidly follows esports, making a G4 revival a logical endeavor.

Here is Scott’s full memo, obtained from a source:

Cluster:

As you know, it was introduced last year to take advantage of the popularity of the G4.

play. We invested in creating the new G4 as a TV and online destination for fans.

To entertain, inspire and connect with gaming content.

Over the past few months, we have worked hard to generate that interest in the G4, but

Audience is low and the network has not achieved sustainable funding

Results. It certainly wasn’t what we expected, and as a result, we did

The termination of G4 operations is a very difficult decision, effective immediately.

I know this is disappointing news and I am disappointed too. I must thank you

To everyone on the G4 team for their hard work and dedication to the network.

Our Human Resources team will contact you to provide support,

Discuss other available opportunities and answer your questions

Maybe.

Thanks again for all your hard work for G4.

To be honest,

David Scott

President and CEO

Comcast Viewer