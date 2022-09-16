Come back the Cinema with Adventures

Two adventure films will occupy the screen of the cinema space of the House of Culture, which resumes its functions this weekend.

This weekend the cinema functions return to the Cinema Space of the Casa de la Cultura, organized by the Cineclub “El Gabinete”.

During Saturday the 17th and Sunday the 18th of September, two entertaining adventure movies.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 – 8 PM. – MUNICIPAL MUSEUM OF PLASTIC ARTS “FAUSTINO JORGE BONADEO”:

“BULLET TRAIN”.

Five hit men find themselves aboard a bullet train traveling from Tokyo to Morioka with a few stops in between. They discover that their missions are not alien to each other. The question is who will get out of the train alive and what awaits them at the final station. With Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Bad Bunny and Sandra Bullock.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 – 6:00 PM. – MUNICIPAL MUSEUM OF PLASTIC ARTS “FAUSTINO JORGE BONADEO”:

“DC LEAGUE OF SUPER PETS”

In “DC Super-Pet League,” Krypto the superdog and Superman are inseparable best friends who share the same superpowers and fight crime together in Metropolis. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a gang of animals (Ace the Hound, PB the Mini Pig, Merton the Turtle, and Chip the Squirrel) to harness their own newfound powers and help him rescue to superheroes.