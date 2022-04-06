Come back to TV! Selena Gomez prepares the ambitious reboot of a classic film of the eighties

UNITED STATES-. Selena Gomez will return to the small screen with a very special project for her, as the artist will star in and produce the reboot of a classic from the 1980s. 38 years after its release, the star of The Wizards of Waverly Place will bring back Sixteen Candles in series format, the iconic 1984 film starring Molly Ringwald.

As reported dead linethe reboot of Sixteen Candles will be titled Fifteen Candles, and will feature a completely Latino cast. The name change is due to the fact that in Latin America teenagers celebrate the arrival of 15 with a big party instead of sweet 16 like the Americans. In addition to starring in the project, Gomez will serve as executive producer.

“‘Fifteen Candles’ follows four young Latinas starting high school as they overcome their feelings of invisibility and explore what it means to leave childhood behind, as they approach the traditional female coming-of-age rite: the quinceañera,” she says. the official synopsis of the next series, which is in the process of casting and will premiere in Disney Plus.

Selena Gomez has several projects in the works this year

In addition to working on the television reboot of Sixteen Candles, Gomez is busy with other projects in various areas. In addition to taking care of her career as an actress while she films with Steve Martin and Martin Short the second season of the hit series Hulu Only Murders in the Buildingthe star does not forget his humanitarian side, for which he developed Wondermind.

Gomez together with his mother he launched the platform Wondermind, with which they seek to help people with their mental health struggles. “Mental fitness is a daily commitment. The more you practice, the better you’ll feel, like you’re exercising. We offer easy ways to do it through daily content. Expressing it all can be difficult, but when we share, we help each other heal,” the website explains.



