come denied by the blue club [ESCLUSIVA]

Naples Transfer Market – Luis Muriel to immediately replace Lorenzo Insigne. Yesterday this market indiscretion circulated which took all the Napoli fans by surprise. The Colombian striker, with the arrival of Boga, could certainly look around and maybe decide to change the air in this transfer window also having a contract expiring in a year with the Percassi company.

Muriel Napoli in January: the situation

The rumors spoke of an offer by De Laurentiis to Atalanta on the basis of a loan with a redemption obligation set at a total of 22.5 million euros payable in 4 years. From Naples they tell us that the news circulated in the last few hours regarding this market scenario is without foundation. There have never been contacts with Atalanta for Muriel. The offensive department does not need to be involved in this transfer window.

