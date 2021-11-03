Tech

come FH5, It Takes Two, GTA San Andreas, Football Manager 2022 and more

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

Microsoft today announced the titles that will arrive in the first half of November in Game Pass between console, cloud and PC; in addition to the already known Forza Horizon 5, GTA San Andreas And Football Manager 2022, we learn of the arrival in the service of the excellent co-op platformer as well It Takes Two (for users only Ultimate, via the included EA Play subscription) and some interesting indie titles.

Below is the list of upcoming titles for Console, Cloud And PC:

  • Minecraft – Java and Bedrock (PC) editions – November 2nd
  • Unpacking (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 2nd
  • It Takes Two (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 4th
  • Kill It with Fire (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 4th
  • Football Manager 2022 (PC) – November 9th
  • Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 9th
  • Forza Horizon 5 (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 9th
  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (Console) – November 11th
  • One Step from Eden (Console and PC) – November 11th

We remind you that Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service which, at the cost of 9.99 euros per month, allows you to play freely and without limitations on all titles included in the service, with new games being added every month. You can buy it from this page on the Microsoft Store, or make a single subscription to Game Pass + Live Gold + EA Play + Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, purchasable from this page.

MX Video – Xbox Game Pass

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

On the hunt for cheap smartphones? Amazon offers 5 under 200 euros

3 days ago

MediaWorld “Black Friday” flyer until November 10: iPhone 12, Samsung TV and HP notebook on offer

1 day ago

Tiktoker loved by gamers accused of double murder

2 days ago

Dragon Age 4 returns with scary concept art (literally)

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button