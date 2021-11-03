come FH5, It Takes Two, GTA San Andreas, Football Manager 2022 and more

Microsoft today announced the titles that will arrive in the first half of November in Game Pass between console, cloud and PC; in addition to the already known Forza Horizon 5, GTA San Andreas And Football Manager 2022, we learn of the arrival in the service of the excellent co-op platformer as well It Takes Two (for users only Ultimate, via the included EA Play subscription) and some interesting indie titles.

Below is the list of upcoming titles for Console, Cloud And PC:

Minecraft – Java and Bedrock (PC) editions – November 2nd

Unpacking (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 2nd

It Takes Two (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 4th

Kill It with Fire (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 4th

Football Manager 2022 (PC) – November 9th

Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 9th

Forza Horizon 5 (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 9th

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (Console) – November 11th

One Step from Eden (Console and PC) – November 11th

We remind you that Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service which, at the cost of 9.99 euros per month, allows you to play freely and without limitations on all titles included in the service, with new games being added every month. You can buy it from this page on the Microsoft Store, or make a single subscription to Game Pass + Live Gold + EA Play + Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, purchasable from this page.