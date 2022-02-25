Come on Joy, former driver of remember, will he come back? | Instagram

Does Venga la Alegría come back?, a famous television host nostalgically relived what would be his glory days as part of the morning star of TV Azteca.

Fernando del Solar He shared a photograph on his social networks when he was still part of come the joyprogram that came out in 2019, along with other celebrities such as Laura G, Cynthia Rodríguez and Roger González, who are still part of the famous program.

Fernando del Solar shared that at that time these three television hosts were the promises of Venga la Alegría and now these talents are already more than consolidated on the screen.

Del Solar left the Hoy Program competition after presenting some liver problems, so he decided it was time to dedicate himself to his health. The former host of Venga la Alegría has made it clear how much he misses his presence on television and how happy he was in the morning; however, even though he has regained his health he has yet to return to television.

Come Joy, former driver of remember, will he return? Photo: Capture.



Recently, Fernando del Solar surprised to confess that very soon he would return to acting and also made revelations about the reason why he left the Hoy Program.

The celebrity who achieved enormous popularity on TV Azteca confessed that he left the morning star of Televisa because “he didn’t fit in.” The driver stated that his companions did not “follow him”, because he commented on something and they quickly changed the subject, something that made him feel more than bad.

The television star assures that he accepted that he was the new one, so the problem was him, which is why he decided to permanently leave the Hoy Program.

Fernando has been characterized by staying away from scandals, by his positive attitude and enthusiasm; However, he would be the protagonist of scandals when there was talk of his separation from the former host of Venga la Alegría, Ingrid Coronado.

Many pointed out to Coronado that he had abandoned his partner when he needed her most, as he was going through a tough fight against cancer. Unfortunately, in recent years the famous driver has had to deal with the disease, currently he is stable, happy and in love, even engaged in marriage.