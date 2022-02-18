Come out owed! The reinforcement of Chivas that is still off in the Clausura 2022

For the rojiblancos, it is urgent to have the best soccer of “Piojo” Alvarado in the remainder of the campaign.

In Chivas de Guadalajara the list of bad tournaments gets bigger every time fans look back at the recent past, there isn’t much time to wait for the few new faces that have been integrated into the staff led by Marcelo Leaño, such is the case of Robert Alvarado, who has had only slight flashes since his debut with the Guadalajara team.

The Sacred Flock only added the “Louse” as its star signing and only thought for the first team in this Closing Tournament 2022 and it is that Paolo Yrizar he was also registered with the rojiblancos, but his main function is to play with the CD Tapatio of the Expansion League, and boy has he done it in a great way, but that’s another story.

The same as the young Alexis Gutiérrez, a midfielder who came from Cruz Azul and will also serve in the Silver Division, therefore only Alvarado It came as the expected hiring, despite the fact that there were five departures of important players such as Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga, who was one of the starting elements for the young Chivas helmsman.

Roberto Alvarado is still on duty

For the moment, the “Piojo” has four games played out of the five that the campaign has been in, in them he accumulates 284 minutes out of a possible 450, has a goal, the one that barely scored against the UANL Tigers and that did little to rescue a better result against the felines in the Day 5 that was held the previous Saturday on the field of the Akron Stadium.

However, for Alvarado can be the revulsive he needs to show part of his best performance that Guadalajara so urgently needs, since there are duels where the lack of offensive variants has taken its toll on them when it comes to reacting to reverse an adverse marker, specific cases against the university students and against Pachuca on Date 2 dwhere they fell 2-1, but against Querétaro Nor was that great level seen that the footballer emerged from Celaya, when he was key in the title of Blue Cross during 2021.

your numbers

Games played: 4

minutes played: 284 of 450

Matches as a starter: 3

Matches in which he has come off the bench: two

Goals: 1

Assists: 1

successful passes: 103

Percentage of successful passes: 78%

Hand to hand against rivals: 6

