‘Comecocos’, the classic 80’s arcade video game, will have a live action movie

Perhaps buoyed by the success of adaptations of sonic the movie and the sequel, released last April, and given that both have worked quite well, one of the new projects announced is to bring to the big screen a feature film with the adventures of Pac Manand that we know here with the name of Pac-Manthe most popular arcade video game of the 80s with ghosts of different colors and the aforementioned yellow Pac-Man who was a hunter and a prey at the same time.

Capturing a story with such characters is not an easy task and more if it is a real action moviebut this is the company that the Japanese company has proposed bandai namcoowner of the rights, and the producer Wayfarer Studios. The news has been advanced by The Hollywood Reporter, although many more details are not yet known. Only that it will start from an original idea of chuck williamsprecisely one of the producers of Sonic.

If it comes to fruition, it will be the first film with Pac-Man as the protagonist, although it should be remembered that he has already appeared in pixelsthe sci-fi comedy Chris Columbus starring Adam Sandler, michelle monaghan Y Peter Dinklage released in 2015, and in which some aliens took the forms of the images they had captured from arcade machines.

And to get an idea of ​​the repercussion that the original video games obtained, one piece of information is enough: with 293,822 machines sold from 1981 to 1987, it became the most successful arcade game to date, surpassing even another mythical video game, that of space invaders.

