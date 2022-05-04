Entertainment

Comedian Dave Chappelle is assaulted during a “stand-up” show and is caught on video

Photo of James James1 hour ago
Comedian Dave Chappelle was hit during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night. Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his act as the man was taken away in an ambulance.

NBC News reported that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said early Wednesday that the man was carrying a fake gun with a real knife blade inside. The LAPD’s public relations office made no official announcement of an arrest in the hours after the attack, and did not immediately respond to a request for more details from The Associated Press.

Chappelle was performing his stand-up routine in the amphitheater as part of the “Netflix Is a Joke” festival when the man climbed onstage and tackled him. Jamie Foxx he was on the wings of the stage and Chapelle thanked him for responding to the attack. For her part, Chris Rock was also there and jokingly asked if the attacker was Will Smith.

It must be remembered that last March 27, Smith slapped Rock during the Oscar awards ceremony, after the comedian made a joke related to Jada Pinckett Smith, Smith’s wife.

