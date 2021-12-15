Comedian Jethro dies of Covid at 73, had recently defeated cancer and received both doses of the vaccine

The comedian Jethro died of Covid yesterday at the age of 73. The stand-up comedian, whose real name is Geoffrey Rowe, was fully vaccinated against the virus. The man contracted Covid just 10 days ago and was in hospital for seven days before he died.

He had fought against lymphoma only two years ago and was slowly winning his battle but Covid has come to put an end to his tough battle. John Miles, manager and friend of the comedian, said: “They did everything they could do – it was so aggressive and fast“. “He was a lovely boy, a very kind and very funny boy. At least it brought a lot of fun to a lot of people, ”he added.

The news of his disappearance was confirmed in a statement which read: ‘It is with enormous sadness that we announce the passing of the well-known and popular Cornish comedian Jethro. Jethro tragically died on 14 December 2021 after contracting Covid19 ».

Jethro leaves behind his life partner Jennie, children Jesse and Lanyon, stepdaughter Sarah, daughter-in-law Stacey and, of course, her beloved grandchildren.

“We ask you to respect our privacy in this very sad moment and to give us all the time to grieve,” wrote his loved ones in the note. “We will continue to support each other in the knowledge that our lives will never be the same without him.”

Jethro was born in St Buryan in Cornwall. During the 1980s he gained a following in Cornwall and Devon, before doing a national television performance in 1990 on the Des O’Connor Show. In the 2000s he became one of Cornwall’s biggest stars. In February 2020, he announced on social media that he would “hang up” and retire from the comedy circuit.

Comedian Jim Davidson shared a tribute video to Jethro this morning, saying, “We are all heartbroken. It is devastating. It’s an understatement to say we’re heartbroken. We are all in shock. These things happen so quickly. “