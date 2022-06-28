Comedian Margaro found dead

The famous humorist Dominican Nicolas Diaz-Margaro– was found dead at his residence. Details of his death are unknown at this time.

Communicator Pablo Marte, when announcing the news early this Sunday, reported that the humorist He was found dead in his bed and they immediately called the National Police and 911.

Margaret He was known for being part of the “Old school of humor” by working with figures of the stature of the late Freddy Beras Goico, Cuquín Victoria, Felipe Polanco -Boruga-, Nany Peña and other comedians who marked an era with the program “The Little School”.

In recent years he worked on the program “Pégate y gana” on Frederick Martinez “El Pachá” and at the end of 2021 briefly entered the radio program “Morning person” produced and conducted by Bolívar Valera.

In addition to the radio program “Kapicua Radio Show”.

The humorist He lived in Libertador de Herrera, in the municipality of Santo Domingo Oeste, whose home he obtained after the precarious conditions in which he lived, added to his health problems, were made known, when on one occasion he fainted on the El Pachá program.

In 2018, the then government of Danilo Medina, through the National Housing Institute (Invi), handed over the house to the comedian.

With more than 30 years in the world of entertainment, Margaret he became known for his repentismo and his cibaeño dialect, which he always maintained. He was on the comedy sets of “El show del noon”, “Con Freddy y punto”, “El gordo de la semana”, “Saturday de corporán”, “Excuse the hour”, “9 x9 Roberto” and other spaces mostly from channel 9.

In cinema he participated in several films, among them “Guzbay Nueva York”.

In the 1990s, he received the Casandra Award for comedian of the year.