Comedian Melha Bedia makes fun of Leo Messi, the Web attacks him on his weight

The 32nd day of Ligue 1 will end this Sunday with the Classic PSG – OM, a poster that smells of powder because of the rivalry of the two clubs but also because the two clubs are 1st and 2nd in the championship. The opportunity to have a great game. In families, some people are torn between the capital club and the Marseille club. This sometimes offers unusual scenes. This is also the case between rappers who are constantly chambering around this match. As for the Bedia family, best known by the comedian and actor Ramzy who made a name for himself with his duo composed of Eric Judor and himself then in the H series and several films, there is a real discord around PSG and OM.

In effect, Ramzy has always supported Paris Saint-Germain while his younger sister, also a comedian, Melha, is a fan of the Olympian club.

”Messi would be a very good hiker”

The young woman wore the colors of the younger female PSG. But she is an unconditional supporter of Olympique de Marseille. At the moment, she is showing LOL 2: Who Laughs, Comes Out!

on Prime Video and soon from the series Miskina. We will be able to see her this Sunday evening at the Parc des Princes, with Ramzy, it is not certain or in any case, they may be separated in the tribubes. For The Parisian, she returned to her love of OM. For her, this club lives with banners, cries, songs.

The passion is there every week, every game and the city talks Soccer every day. Paris got lost with the money according to her. Besides, she couldn’t help throwing a small spade at Lionel Messi: ”Messi would be a very good hiker‘, she said to talk about the game of the Argentine who walks a lot on the pitch.

The Classic is launched. Messi will probably find a little more motivation against OM, he, the Clasico, he played a lot with FC Barcelona (against Real Madrid) and often shone. An opportunity to redeem yourself a little towards the supporters of PSG …

Internet users react

On social networks, Internet users commented en masse on the comments of comedian and actress Melha Bedia. We read on Twitter:

”She’s not wrong, the guy doesn’t run…”

”Let her take care of her health already… and her humor has already skipped a generation visually it’s quite disgusting but let’s not judge…”

” Pure humor Djamel debouzze must suffer to hear that… She should rather go hiking it will do her good… ”

”Who is “Melha Bedia”? and what happens when this person is humorous?”

”Perhaps remind her that she makes a career only thanks to the name she bears and therefore of her brother Ramzy. Short…”

”Well, it’s clear that hiking, she should do a lot of it!!!”

