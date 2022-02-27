Comedies on Netflix that will really make you laugh: don’t miss these movies | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Madea’s Homecoming
Madea is a character created and played by comedian Tyler Perry with whom he has created a saga of eight comedy films. ‘Maea’s Homecoming’ is Perry’s most recent premiere with his character and is the second film of the character released through Netflix.
The story of this new film unfolds around Madea making preparations at home to receive her family and celebrate her great-grandson’s graduation; however, chaos ensues when secrets from the past come out between the family.
‘This Is the End’ is a 2013 film directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, in which they brought together a group of famous actors and comedians to play themselves in an apocalyptic comedy.
The group of celebrities is led by James Franco, but Jonah Hill, Jay Baruchel, Emma Watson, Craig Robinson, Danny McBride, among other famous comedians, also participate.
The Follies of Dick and Jane
Starring Jim Carrey, ‘Dick and Jane’s Follies’ is a remake of the 1977 film that tells the story of a couple who become thieves after the husband goes bankrupt.
Although the film received negative reviews upon release, it was a box office success and became one of the classic films in Jim Carrey’s filmography.
In 2008, actor Zach Galifianakis started a prank talk show where he made his guests uncomfortable and became a hit on the Funny or Die YouTube channel.
In 2019, Netflix picked up Galifianakis’ show to tell a story in which the interviewer is challenged by Will Ferrell, president of Funny or Die, to do 10 interviews in one week in order to have his own late-night TV show.
‘Good Neighbors’ is another comedy starring Seth Rogen, Zac Efron, Rose Byrne and Dave Franco. Rogen and Byrne play a suburban couple with a newborn daughter who must deal with a college fraternity that has moved in next door to their house, led by Efron and Franco.
After the couple reports a frat party to the police, the college kids make life miserable for their neighbors with all kinds of pranks and pranks.
After the success of the ‘Workaholics’ series, Adam DeVine, Anders Holm and Blake Anderson reunited to star in this Netflix original movie, although it has no relation to their ‘sitcom’ characters.
In ‘Game over, man’, the protagonists play three workers at a luxury hotel who dream of developing a video game and must rescue the businessman who promised to finance the project from kidnapping.
‘Red Notice’ is an action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. So far, it is the most successful movie that Netflix has released.
The story is about an Interpol agent, played by Dwayne Johnson, who teams up with a thief, played by Ryan Reynolds, to capture The Bishop, a dangerous criminal who is even more threatening than Reynolds’ character.