Comedy, drama, formats and more: Sony Pictures Television presents new titles at LA Screenings

The group closed the most recent edition of the LA Screenings, presenting an extensive list of new productions for the next season, covering dramas, comedies and formats, including the Brazilian series River Connection and the Spanish adaptation of Drop Dead Diva.

On Tuesday, May 24, Sony Pictures Television held its traditional screening in Los Angeles, closing the 2022 edition of the LA Screenings.

The company organized a content showcase to publicize the new titles for the next season, including new series and formats.

One of the main announcements was the start of production of slightly divathe sixty-episode series, which is a contemporary adaptation of the successful Drop Dead Diva, created by Josh Berman.

All new titles announced at the event

Accused (Fox (USA), Drama, 12 x one hour, premiere: 2022)

An emotional and shocking anthology crime series created by an award-winning creative team, examining how truly fragile it is to be human in our modern times. Cast: Michael Chiklis, Jill Hennessy, Whitney Cummings, Rhea Perlman, Abigail Breslin.

A Spy Among Friends (ITVX (UK), Spectrum (USA), 6 x one hour, premiere: 2022)

The true story of British spies and lifelong friends Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby. The betrayal of Philby, the most notorious Soviet double agent in history, resulted in the destruction of British and American intelligence. Cast: Damian Lewis, Guy Pearce, Anna Maxwell Martin.

Three Pins (Amazon (US/CA, UK/IE/GL, Scandinavia, ANZ), 8 x one hour, premiere: 2022)

Based on the best-selling novel, Chief Inspector Armand Gamache investigates a series of murders in a seemingly idyllic town and uncovers long-buried secrets. Cast: Alfredo Molina; Rossif Sutherland; Elle-Maija Tailfeathers; Sarah’s cabin; Cardinal Tantoo; Clara Coulter.

River Connection (Globo (Brazil), 8 x one hour, premiere: 2022)

In the mid-1970s, three organized crime figures on the run found themselves in Brazil with new identities and a new goal: to tropicalize the mafia. Cast: Valerio Morigi, Aksel Ustun, Raphael Kahn, Aryè Campos.

Without Without (ITV (UK), 4 x one hour, Premiere: 2022)

A four-part psychological thriller that explores the relationship between Stella, a grieving mother, and Charles, the man in prison for her daughter’s murder. Cast: Vicky McClure, Johnny Harris.

monarch (Fox (USA), 11 x one hour, premiere: 2022)

An epic, multi-generational drama centered around the ruthlessly ambitious Roman family who built a country music empire. When dangerous truths emerge, her reign as royalty of the country is put in jeopardy. Cast: Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, Anna Friel, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto.

tunnel of love (Format, Reality, 10 x 45′)

Ten pairs of friends, divided to live in two different houses connected by a tunnel, must make dates choosing between the other contestants.

pan handle (Spectrum/Roku (USA), 8 x one hour, premiere: 2022)

Agoraphobic scholar Bell Prescott and radar cop Cammie Lorde team up to solve a mystery from Bell’s past. Cast: Luke Kirby, Tiana Okoye, Forrest Goodluck, Lorenza Izzo, Wallace Smith, Glenn Morshower, Lesley Ann Warren.

Anatomy (Black comedy, 10 x 30′, in development)

In Guadalajara in 1997, clueless medical students Carmen and Alejandra are recruited by the police to unmask a serial killer who has the campus scared to death. They are the main suspects.

Alert (Fox (USA), Drama)

The series is a procedural drama with a search for a missing person in each episode, unfolding alongside the overarching story of Nikki and Devon’s search to discover the truth about the person who claims to be their long-lost son.