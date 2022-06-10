Comedy, Romance, Drama, Fantasy, and Nonfiction Releases

This Thursday the movie billboard is renewed with five alternatives for the public, from fantasy to non-fiction. In this way, all the members of the family will surely find something to have fun with.

Everything everywhere and at the same time

The film directed by the Daniels duo, made up of Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, is a true journey to another dimension, an insane game that relaxes its coordinates to the limit –a little in the wake of the creations of JJ Abrams with Fringe at the helm- , a fantastic adventure that combines martial arts, scatological humor and science fiction in the anodyne life of a Chinese immigrant, owner of a small laundry in the United States.

But Everything, Everywhere and at the Same Time is, in essence, a mother-daughter melodrama dressed in visceral extravagance, recovering not only the Hong Kong cinema that made Michelle Yeoh famous, Pixar’s Ratatouille and the Farrellys’ humor, but the mothers of Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, warriors and selfless, distilled in an era of vertigo and unbridled satire who, despite this, never lose their immense heart.

exquisite corpse

Exquisite Corpse has as its epicenter the pathological obsession of a young makeup artist who finds her girlfriend floating unconscious in the bathtub at home and goes into crisis.

The film’s story unfolds from that traumatic starting point and gropes forward with the explicit premise of escaping from the most conventional narratives: stunt play and the appropriation of other people’s identities, the world of sadomasochism, the curiosity of a character affected by the genetic disorder albinism and even some cursory inquiries into the role of oxytocin in his behavior.

Sinister Twin

The first third of Twin Sinister offers a more than promising starting point. A happy marriage, a car accident and the horror of seeing one of his twin sons die in it. Looking for a way to recover from the tragedy, Rachel (Teresa Palmer), Anthony (Steven Cree) and little Elliot (Tristan Ruggeri) move to a house in the middle of nowhere in Finland, to get away from the pain and start a new life. .

Tenor

This comedy tells the story of a sushi delivery boy who aspires to be a hip-hop singer. When he meets one of the best teachers at the Paris Opera, he introduces her to his world and adopts him as a student.

the young lovers

A romantic film that has the actress Fanny Ardant as one of its great attractions. It tells the love story of a retired architect and a 45-year-old doctor. Upon meeting, they connect immediately, but she feels that she needs to assert herself as a woman because of her age and family situation.

ninjababy

Comedy and drama are combined in this film that centers on the life of a young illustrator who becomes pregnant. When she finds out about it, she’s already six months pregnant and can’t get an abortion, but she doesn’t know if she really wants to raise a baby.

Return to Reims

This documentary is based on the work of the same name by Didier Eribon, a renowned French philosopher and historian. The director of it collects a large amount of material to show the life of French workers since the 50s of the last century.

Finland

Fantasy and drama are combined in this film that explores the life of a relatively unknown Mexican community. It is about the muxes, a group of men who assume women’s roles. Of course, achieving social recognition is very difficult for them, as well as assuming their personality.