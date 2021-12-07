comes a major change for the Sony Rewards program

Over the last few hours, many users have received an email from Sony indicating the upcoming change to a program related to the PlayStation Store.

We refer to the Sony Rewards, that is, through which users who make purchases on the PlayStation Store can accumulate points that can then be spent to redeem a series of rewards from a catalog that contains digital games, coupons and electronic devices. The possibility of obtaining points has never had particular limitations and so it will be until the next one December 31, 2021: from the first day of 2022, in fact, this rule will change and only purchases made through a VISA credit card from Sony or PlayStation. This change was not welcomed by users, who used to make purchases with the aim of putting aside a few points and then redeeming small or large rewards based on the amount of transactions made. It should be noted that we are bringing you the news for information purposes only, since Sony Rewards is not available in Italy.

