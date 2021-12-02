comes a ‘more enjoyable’ gameplay

As the community continues to score increasingly notable Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl speedruns, post-launch support for the two remakes continues.

The ILCA development team has in fact just published theupdate 1.1.2, now available for download on Nintendo Switch. With the patch, the authors introduce some filings to the experience, thanks to which, we read in the notes, the gameplay will result as a whole “more pleasant“. The update also resolves some bug particularly disabling, dedicating himself above all to unexpected events capable of interrupting the progression within the two titles.

To proceed with the installation of the Pokémon Shining Diamond And Shining Pearl Pokémon, players will need to make sure they have at least approximately 3 GB of free space available on your Nintendo Switch. We also point out that, for Trainers who wish to take advantage of the online functionality of the two games, the 1.1.2 update of Pokémon Shining Diamond And Shining Pearl Pokémon is required.

Already available for download on Nintendo Switch, the new patch marks a new step for the post launch support offered to ILCA house titles. Once the update is installed, players will be able to return to remake activities, including hunting for the Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.