comes a new rip-off for the Italians

Here comes a new rip-off for Italians relating to the Rai Canon: let’s find out together what it is and what you need to know.

The contribution which is currently included in the electricity bill will soon become one single fee. The current situation will remain so only for next year. After 2022, the Rai Fee will have to disappear from the electricity bill if Italy intends to comply with the commitments made with Europe with the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The 90 euros per year (ten installments of 9 euros each) had been integrated into the electricity bill during the 2015 reform to try to fight evasion. Now, however, the European Union has decreed that this maneuver goes against the rules of the electricity market. We will then return to the old self-certification system. The fee, therefore, will be paid only by those who claim to be in possession of a television.

Rai canon: the new rip-off for Italians

Many might think that at this point the tax in question will be evaded again. There is, however, the “catch” that should no longer allow the evasion of the RAI license fee. The collection should pass to the Revenue Agency and this changes the situation.

In a very recent video, published on his Youtube channel, thelawyer Angelo Greco explained what this novelty entails. “Until yesterday we all paid the rent in our bills without making a declaration of non-possession of the TV. We have admitted to the Inland Revenue that we have a television. How did we do it? By not sending the self-certification of non-possession of the device. Here the beauty: the Revenue Agency will be able to use of the presumption that until yesterday we paid the fee “, has explained. For more details on this, it is advisable to watch the dedicated video in which the lawyer clarifies the situation in detail.