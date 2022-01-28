comes a new trailer [VIDEO]

Bel-Air, previews: a new trailer arrives [VIDEO]

Bel-Air, advances. Here is the new trailer for the comedy series drama adaptation starring Will Smith.

Comes a new teaser trailer for Bel-Airdramatic remake of the 90s comedy TV series starring Will Smith. It was Smith himself who wanted the short made by Morgan Cooper turned into a real series.

Willythis time played by Jabari Bankswill be projected into a more realistic and dramatic universe, totally changing the point of view compared to what we were used to.

Here is the official synopsis.

Set in modern America, Peacock’s new drama series imagines the beloved sitcom through a dramatic new take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will comes to terms with the power of second chances as he navigates the conflicts, emotions and prejudices of a world very different from the only one he has ever known.

Here is the second teaser trailer of the series.

